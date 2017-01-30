 
 

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles Of Immigrants: Report

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 2:25am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The US border officials are checking the Facebook profiles of immigrants before allowing them into the country, a media report said.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The move came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily bar US entry to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The US officials are reportedly checking the Facebook pages of immigrants for their political views, The Independent reported on Sunday.

A Houston-based lawyer Mana Yegani was quoted as saying that several green card holders, who have the right to live and work in the US, were detained by border agents at American airports hours after Trump's executive order came into force.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (Alia), border agents were checking the social media accounts of those detained and were interrogating them about their political beliefs before allowing them into the US.

"I and my fellow lawyers had worked through the night fielding calls from people with legitimate visa being detained before entering the US or ordered back on flights to the Muslim-majority countries on the list," said Yegani, who works with the Alia.

"The ban has affected travelers with passports from seven Muslim majority countries and also green card holders who are granted authorization to live and work in the US," a spokeswoman from Department of Homeland Security said.

The ban on Saturday created chaos and outrage around the world, while numerous travelers found their access to the US territory blocked and protests were staged at several US airports.

"In one alleged incident a Sudanese PhD student at Stanford University in California, who has lived in the US for 22 years, was held for five hours in New York and in another a dual Iranian-Canadian citizen was not allowed to board a flight in Ottawa," the report noted.

"These are people that are coming in legally. They have jobs here and they have vehicles here. Just because Trump signed something at 6 p.m. yesterday (on Friday), things are coming to a crashing halt. It's scary," Yegani said.

The executive order bans immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen under measures to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out".

"I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US," Trump said on Friday during the signing at the Pentagon after the swearing-in of Defense Secretary James Mattis, CNN reported.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

4 days ago, 2:06am CST

&#039;1984&#039; Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

'1984' Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

4 days ago, 3:04pm CST

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

1 week ago, 12:24am CST

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

1 week ago, 10:10pm CST

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

8 minutes ago

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

34 minutes ago

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

46 minutes ago

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study

Fat-shaming may Lead to Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

49 minutes ago

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

3 hours ago

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

13 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

14 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

14 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

14 hours ago, 11:27am CST

LG Watch Style Leaks

LG Watch Style Leaks

15 hours ago, 11:10am CST

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

15 hours ago, 10:31am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Political News

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

Facebook Revamps Trending Topics to Curb Fake News and Alternative Facts

4 days ago, 2:06am CST

&#039;1984&#039; Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

'1984' Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

4 days ago, 3:04pm CST

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

1 week ago, 12:24am CST

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

1 week ago, 10:10pm CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

8 minutes ago

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

34 minutes ago

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

46 minutes ago

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study

Fat-shaming may Lead to Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

49 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook