Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

We all enjoy good games but there are some games who can get serious and develop your competitiveness and your strategic thinking. It is a good way to spend some quality time, we are talking about the MMO RTS browser game ‘Vikings: War Of Clans’, developed by Plarium that has the right mix of excitement, fear and power.

Vikings were a fearsome people thus it is not surprising that in the game power, fear, violence and freedom reign supreme. Vikings: war of clans strategy game is all about leading your warriors into battle to conquer the world and prove your power against their enemies. In order to win the game, your main aim should be to convert the Viking Kingdom into the most dominant one by upgrading it into the most powerful town.

Gameplay

If we are talking about the gameplay of ‘Vikings: War Of Clans’ we can see that it is a very interesting multiplayer game where the players are required to develop their own clan, train the warriors, upgrade heroes and of course enlarge and gain power in their own town. Also, as a leader of the town, you should be loyal towards your warriors and lands which are under your influence. Like in all strategy games, the game resources are required for upgrading the game, so you should acquire and look for iron, food, stone, silver, and gold. These resources can be collected by various means such as by upgrading resource building in your town, by conducting a Market to the resource location in the global map and of course by attacking the other player’s town.

You can form your own Clan, that is the way the game is represented and where the players are allowed to create a group of up to 100 people and each clan is created to achieve their goals such as to take part in clans’ competition, helping the clans members to boost their power and capturing the place of power.

Actually, the main goal of the game is to capture place of power which is a unique location located at the center of each kingdom.

The game is formed by numerous kingdoms, with different game locations in fact by the end of 2016, there were around 270 kingdoms in the game. A player can easily relocate their town within a kingdom multiple times, but in case you wish to shift to another kingdom, that is only possible at the very beginning of the game using Novice’s relocation, a special in-game item.

For more details click on the domain (https://www.vikingswarofclans.com/) and explore more about this ferocious game.

Features

Some of the features are quite interesting such as: an excellent theme, stunning graphics and animation. It is a completely free to play game in both the platform Android and iOS with optional in-app purchase available. The in-app purchase will let you explore something more though but you can set a password to prevent accidental purchases. As most games today it includes multiple language options. And you can enjoy important rewards for completing the tasks and quests in the game.

It is a very exciting ad thrilling game that joins together players from all over the world online.