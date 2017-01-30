VW Becomes The World's Biggest Automaker

VW appears to be coming out of the dark tunnel that was the emissions scandal that the company has been embroiled in. VW was caught cheating on emissions for many of the diesel cars and SUVs that it makes. That didn't stop VW from becoming the world's largest automaker as it passed Toyota to take that top spot.

In 2016 Japanese automaker Toyota sold 10.175 million vehicles globally falling a bit short of the numbers that VW posted globally of 10.31 million. VW makes cars under its own name as well as Audi, Porsche, and Skoda. Part of the reason for the significant growth for VW is increased demand in China where VW sold 3.8% more vehicles than in previous years.

VW also saw strong growth in Sweden where the Golf was the most popular car in 2016. That success was the first time in over 50 years that Volvo, Sweden's domestic brand, didn't top the sales chart. Toyota saw sales grow by a scant 0.2%, a number affected by the slowdown in US autosales.

American automaker GM is expected to report its sales next week, but GM isn't expected to surpass either VW or Toyota for the global sales crown. GM was the third largest automaker in the world in 2015. GM was the largest automaker back in 2011, but that was after the tragic Japanese tsunami affected Toyota's production.

VW may be poised to grab the world's largest automaker title, but it still has many lawsuits facing it over the diesel emissions scandal. The buyback process in the US for those diesel cars is underway right now.