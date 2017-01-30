 
 

VW Becomes The World's Biggest Automaker

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 5:03am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

VW becomes the world&#039;s biggest automaker
 

VW pushed Toyota to second place in the global rankings

VW appears to be coming out of the dark tunnel that was the emissions scandal that the company has been embroiled in. VW was caught cheating on emissions for many of the diesel cars and SUVs that it makes. That didn't stop VW from becoming the world's largest automaker as it passed Toyota to take that top spot.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

In 2016 Japanese automaker Toyota sold 10.175 million vehicles globally falling a bit short of the numbers that VW posted globally of 10.31 million. VW makes cars under its own name as well as Audi, Porsche, and Skoda. Part of the reason for the significant growth for VW is increased demand in China where VW sold 3.8% more vehicles than in previous years.

VW also saw strong growth in Sweden where the Golf was the most popular car in 2016. That success was the first time in over 50 years that Volvo, Sweden's domestic brand, didn't top the sales chart. Toyota saw sales grow by a scant 0.2%, a number affected by the slowdown in US autosales.

American automaker GM is expected to report its sales next week, but GM isn't expected to surpass either VW or Toyota for the global sales crown. GM was the third largest automaker in the world in 2015. GM was the largest automaker back in 2011, but that was after the tragic Japanese tsunami affected Toyota's production.

VW may be poised to grab the world's largest automaker title, but it still has many lawsuits facing it over the diesel emissions scandal. The buyback process in the US for those diesel cars is underway right now.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 days ago, 8:56pm CST

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

2 days ago, 8:51pm CST

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

2 days ago, 8:44pm CST

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

2 days ago, 7:43pm CST

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

25 minutes ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

32 minutes ago

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

1 hour ago

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

Elon Musk Holds World&#039;s First Hyperloop Pod Competition

Elon Musk Holds World's First Hyperloop Pod Competition

2 hours ago

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report

2 hours ago

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

2 hours ago

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

3 hours ago

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 days ago, 8:56pm CST

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

2 days ago, 8:51pm CST

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

2 days ago, 8:44pm CST

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

2 days ago, 7:43pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

25 minutes ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

32 minutes ago

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

1 hour ago

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook