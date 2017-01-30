 
 

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback On Twitter On Trump’s Immigration Order

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order
Elon Musk has sought feedback from his followers on Twitter regarding Donald Trump’s immigration decree. He also held a pod competition to show his idea for a tunnel in LA.

Elon Musk is a billionaire who happens to be the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. He recently asked his many followers on Twitter regarding ways to limit Donald Trump’s orders against immigrants.

The decree bans immigrants from seven Muslim nations. Musk is already a part of the Strategic & Policy Forum that Trump has instituted. He has requested his fans and followers on Twitter to list any amendments to the president’s orders. 

Trump gave an order that limited all refugees from seven countries for the next four months. These include among their ranks: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

Trump says he does not want the citizens of these nations in his country. At least, he does not want them entering the United States till he has them figured out.

Many heads of US auto companies are taciturn regarding this fiat brought about by Trump. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau said in response to Trump’s orders that the people of Canada will gladly welcome the immigrants from these countries with open arms.

Musk meanwhile also tweeted that many of the people from countries that were on Trump’s hit list, supported the United States. They obviously didn’t deserve such offhand treatment, according to Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the public was given a firsthand look at the sort of tunnel that Elon Musk wants to build in Los Angeles. This was his venture to alleviate the traffic jams that are the norm in LA.

Elon wants to launch a company that would build similar tunnels and thus solve the transportation problem at one go. Musk spoke of how he was fascinated by holes in the ground and so he wanted to build a company from scratch that would specialize in making tunnels.

Groups from many colleges tested pods on a track under the purview of Musk’s initiative. The competition was all for the sake of making the most efficacious pod. This brought out the talent in sharp relief among the 30 odd participating teams. 

