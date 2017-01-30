 
 

Google Unveils $4 Million Crisis Fund For Immigration

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 5:35am CST

 

Google is only funding $2 million, the other $2 million has to be in donations by employees

Google has created a crisis fund with $2 million in it that can be matched by employees with up to another $2 million for a total of $4 million. The fund will be split up between four organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee, and UNHCR.

The campaign was announced in a memo created by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and later confirmed by a Google spokeswoman on Sunday night. The grant creating the crisis fund comes after Pichai voiced opposition to President Trump's ban on immigration from certain countries. Google co-founder Sergey Brin participated in a protest at San Francisco Airport.

Pichai says that Trump's ban on immigration from certain countries has disrupted its business and affects at least 187 workers at the company.

"We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S.," Google said in a statement. "We'll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere."

The executive order from Trump stopped the entry of all refugees to the US for 120 days and stops the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely. The order also stops entry into the country for three months of residents from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

Other tech firms are taking action as well. Airbnb aims to find free, temporary places for refugees to stay as well as other people who are affected by the travel ban.

