Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket for Another 3.5 Months

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin announced that their Proton M rocket will be grounded for three and half months more. The heavy rocket was used for 16 years for satellite launches from military and civilian sectors.

The announcement was made because the rocket blew up a few minutes of its launch.Though, the rocket is considered the most powerful, but had to be grounded due to launch failure.

According to Russian officials the rocket blew up because of its third stage engine’s fault. The failure became a reason behind the resignation of the head of the factory, Veronezh plant.

The launch will resume after 3.5 months. Russia’s news agency Sputnik said that Voronezh Mechanical Plant will get economic help for fixing the rocket’s engine. Those who are guilty will be punished and rockets second and third stage engines will be changed.

Rockets explosion also caused the destruction of the Progress MS-04, or Progress 65, a cargo ship with 2.6 tons of food, fuel and other things for astronauts on board the ISS.

The agency also said that the recent rocket’s explosion will not affect ISS crew and its operations. Most of the cargo spacecraft burned in the explosion, and the current condition is under analysis by the State Commission.

According to Russian officials, it wasn’t the first explosion, instead another Proton M rocket exploded in May 2014. The rocket had to carry an advanced communication satellite to the space.

Then again another rocket crashed in May 2015 that was carrying Mexican satellite. The 2015’s crash occurred 8 minutes after the launch because of the third stage anomaly.

Astronauts are hopeful that the re-launch of Proton M rocket will give them new discoveries. Though, the explosion caused a great loss, but it also taught a great lesson to the concerned authorities.