 
 

Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket For Another 3.5 Months

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 5:37am CST | by , Updated: Jan 30 2017, 5:44am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket for Another 3.5 Months
Getty Images
 

Recent launch failure of Russia’s Proton-M Rocket made it grounded for another 3.5 months

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin announced that their Proton M rocket will be grounded for three and half months more. The heavy rocket was used for 16 years for satellite launches from military and civilian sectors.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

The announcement was made because the rocket blew up a few minutes of its launch.Though, the rocket is considered the most powerful, but had to be grounded due to launch failure.

According to Russian officials the rocket blew up because of its third stage engine’s fault. The failure became a reason behind the resignation of the head of the factory, Veronezh plant.  

The launch will resume after 3.5 months. Russia’s news agency Sputnik said that Voronezh Mechanical Plant will get economic help for fixing the rocket’s engine. Those who are guilty will be punished and rockets second and third stage engines will be changed.

Rockets explosion also caused the destruction of the Progress MS-04, or Progress 65, a cargo ship with 2.6 tons of food, fuel and other things for astronauts on board the ISS.  

The agency also said that the recent rocket’s explosion will not affect ISS crew and its operations. Most of the cargo spacecraft burned in the explosion, and the current condition is under analysis by the State Commission.

According to Russian officials, it wasn’t the first explosion, instead another Proton M rocket exploded in May 2014. The rocket had to carry an advanced communication satellite to the space.

Then again another rocket crashed in May 2015 that was carrying Mexican satellite. The 2015’s crash occurred 8 minutes after the launch because of the third stage anomaly.

Astronauts are hopeful that the re-launch of Proton M rocket will give them new discoveries. Though, the explosion caused a great loss, but it also taught a great lesson to the concerned authorities.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

21 minutes ago

Elon Musk Holds World&#039;s First Hyperloop Pod Competition

Elon Musk Holds World's First Hyperloop Pod Competition

3 hours ago

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study

Fat-shaming may Lead to Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

4 hours ago

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

6 hours ago

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

9 minutes ago

VW becomes the world&#039;s biggest automaker

VW becomes the world's biggest automaker

41 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

1 hour ago

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

2 hours ago

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report

3 hours ago

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

3 hours ago

Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

Microsoft's HoloLens helping Engineers Visualize Blueprints

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

21 minutes ago

Elon Musk Holds World&#039;s First Hyperloop Pod Competition

Elon Musk Holds World's First Hyperloop Pod Competition

3 hours ago

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study

Fat-shaming may Lead to Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

4 hours ago

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

9 minutes ago

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

21 minutes ago

VW becomes the world&#039;s biggest automaker

VW becomes the world's biggest automaker

41 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook