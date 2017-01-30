 
 

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 Kicks Off In Europe Feb 7

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 5:58am CST

 

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7
 

Conference will highlight wearable tech from some of the biggest firms in the industry

A number of companies participating in the wearable technologies marketplace will be participating in a conference that kicks off early next month called the Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 Europe. The conference will take place at the Munich ICM International Congress Center and will have industry partners from around the world participating.

Those companies are from a number of different sectors of the wearables market including medicine, sports, and lifestyle firms. Among the companies participating are the Cicor Group, the makers of complex PCBs and hybrids along with offering complete engineering and manufacturing services.

Covestro is one of the largest polymer companies in the world and focuses on making high-tech polymer materials and the development of solutions for products that can be used in many areas of daily life. The company mainly works in automotive, electrical and electronics, construction and sports as well as leisure activity segments.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd will talk about its high-volume printing technologies for sensors in the healthcare and wearable electronics segments. The company has roll-to-roll pilot printing and hybrid integration facilities. Fraunhofer IIS is involved in research and development areas for wearable sensors, medical technology, and a lot more.

CSEM is a R&D center that specializes in microtechnology, nanotechnology, and more. The last major firm is Magnes Styz the maker of a wearable power meter for road cycling integrating sensors, electronics, and power unit into the cleat for a better user experience and transferring between bikes.

