BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

A French firm called BodyCap has an interesting pill that is filled with sensors and electronics designed to be swallowed by the user. Once swallowed the e-Celsius pull is able to continuously measure gastrointestinal temperature for physiological monitoring of the user. The product was launched in October 2015 for optimizing elite sports and military applications.

The second product from the BodyCap company is called e-TACT and it will launch in Q1 2017. This product is a connected patch that combines temperature and actimetry measurement. It is intended to monitor activity in chronic disease patients and to help prevent falls in seniors.

CEO Sébastien Moussay says that he came up with tech-filled pill because other systems for constant measuring of temperature were too invasive or not accurate enough. He notes that the ability to fit all the electronics into the pill that is safe to ingest is the "know-how of the company."

The current version of the pill is an accurate thermometer that can be used in every acute phase of treatment or to refine a diagnosis. It is also usable for hyper/hypothermia prevention in sports or military applications. The CEO notes that the company is working on integration new features including the ability to send data to the cloud.

The firm also hopes to integrate geolocation into the pill so they can determine how long the pill stays in each portion of the GI tract. Determine when the pill is in the intestine is important to help diagnose intestinal disorders.