Wearable tech for diabetics aims to make monitoring the disease easier

One major segment of wearable technology that will be on display at the Wearable Technologies conference in Germany is wearable tech specifically for diabetics. The challenge for diabetics is the continuous monitoring of different aspects of their condition that is required. A company called Siren Care will be at the show with wearable smart socks that are meant to help prevent foot ulcers.

These socks monitor foot temperature and catch injuries to the feet before they turn into ulcers. The socks require no charging, are washable, and have a 6-month lifespan. PKvitality makes a wearable device called K'Track that monitors glucose levels without needing to test blood. The device promises accurate readings and can also track steps, distance travelled, and calories burned.

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest companies in the industry and it will be at the show with an insulin patch called OneTouch Via. OneTouch is one of the largest names in the glucose monitoring industry. The patch means that diabetics don't need to give themselves injections. The patch delivers insulin when the user presses two buttons on it. The buttons can be pressed through clothing making it more discreet and easier to deliver insulin needed at meal times.

Wearable tech has the potential to make living with diabetes and monitoring the condition much easier for those living with the condition. Removing the need to test blood for glucose levels is a key factor to getting diabetics to comply with testing regimes.