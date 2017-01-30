 
 

Wearable Tech For Diabetics Aims To Make Monitoring The Disease Easier

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 6:39am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Wearable tech for diabetics aims to make monitoring the disease easier
 

Wearable diabetes technology means easier monitoring and drug delivery for diabetics

One major segment of wearable technology that will be on display at the Wearable Technologies conference in Germany is wearable tech specifically for diabetics. The challenge for diabetics is the continuous monitoring of different aspects of their condition that is required. A company called Siren Care will be at the show with wearable smart socks that are meant to help prevent foot ulcers.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

These socks monitor foot temperature and catch injuries to the feet before they turn into ulcers. The socks require no charging, are washable, and have a 6-month lifespan. PKvitality makes a wearable device called K'Track that monitors glucose levels without needing to test blood. The device promises accurate readings and can also track steps, distance travelled, and calories burned.

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest companies in the industry and it will be at the show with an insulin patch called OneTouch Via. OneTouch is one of the largest names in the glucose monitoring industry. The patch means that diabetics don't need to give themselves injections. The patch delivers insulin when the user presses two buttons on it. The buttons can be pressed through clothing making it more discreet and easier to deliver insulin needed at meal times.

Wearable tech has the potential to make living with diabetes and monitoring the condition much easier for those living with the condition. Removing the need to test blood for glucose levels is a key factor to getting diabetics to comply with testing regimes.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

18 minutes ago

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

3 hours ago

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

40 minutes ago

Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket for Another 3.5 Months

Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket for Another 3.5 Months

1 hour ago

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

1 hour ago

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

Elon Musk Seeks Feedback on Twitter on Trump’s Immigration Order

1 hour ago

VW becomes the world&#039;s biggest automaker

VW becomes the world's biggest automaker

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

2 hours ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

2 hours ago

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

3 hours ago

Elon Musk Holds World&#039;s First Hyperloop Pod Competition

Elon Musk Holds World's First Hyperloop Pod Competition

3 hours ago

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report

US Officials Checking Facebook Profiles of Immigrants: Report

4 hours ago

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

Real-time Location Tracking coming to WhatsApp

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Technology News

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

18 minutes ago

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

NES Classic Stock at ToysRUs Stores, Updates

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

18 minutes ago

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

40 minutes ago

Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket for Another 3.5 Months

Russia Grounds Proton-M Rocket for Another 3.5 Months

1 hour ago

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

Google unveils $4 million crisis fund for immigration

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook