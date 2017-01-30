Moon Slows Earth’s Rotation for 1.4 Milliseconds Over Last 100 Years

According to space scientists, earth’s rotation gets slow every year due to moon. The moon gets energy from the earth and gets a bit farther away from the earth.

Moon’s disposition is not visible to human eye, but can be detected with Lunar Laser Ranging Experiments that bounce a laser from a retro-reflector being placed by the Apollo astronauts.

Moon’s disposition along with earth’s slow rotation doesn’t have long lasting effects. According to scientists, during last 100 years, the earth rotation decreased about 1.4 milliseconds which is a slowing of 0.0014 seconds in total 100 years, according to Forbes.

There is also another way to measure the slow in earth’s rotation that includes the use of past records of solar eclipses to find earth’s rotation in the past.

The past records show that earth’s rotation gets slow with an average of 2.5 milliseconds each century. After comparing two numbers, the space scientists found that we have slowing of earth’s rotation approximately 0.002 seconds every century.

The rate has become a point of reference that shows there will be addition of half a second to the earth’s day after every 25000 years.

The addition of an entire hour will require 3600 seconds, (60 minutes in an hr. and 60 seconds in a minute). To have 3600 seconds we will have to wait for 50,000 years 3,600 times in 180 million years.

Scientists continue their new discoveries about moon and solar systems. Solar eclipses and moon eclipses have always been important for both researchers and space scientists.

Every year we get some new information about other planets and events happening on them. Space enthusiasts consistently follow latest news on space, its discoveries and impacts of different events on the earth.