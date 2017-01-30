Venus Will Get Brighter in February

Februa, the famous roman festival gave its name to the month February. We face Groundhog Day six weeks after the winter starts. Since earth is getting close to sun, so summers are getting larger, whereas winter gets small every year that’s around one day less than summer.

February will have several events of stars and planets. Venus is brighter than it was 5 years before. You can explore the shadows cast on snow by Venus in a moonless night.

Mars is also near and Jupiter appears before the midnight. Different conjunctions will happen with moon and the planets. Space explorers can still watch Comet 45P Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova through binoculars near Venus.

Earth will also have another eclipse, including lunar eclipse, and annular eclipse would be the last eclipse before the solar eclipse of august 21 that will create a narrow path from the west coast to the east cost of the US.

Venus will become brighter in the beginning of February with an angle of 40 degrees above the horizon at sunset. Venus will set again after 4 hours of sunset, then it will decline and will set after 3 hrs. after the sunset in the end of February, accroding to PressHerald.

You can see the changing phases of Venus through a telescope. The planet will be half lit by the sun in the beginning of February, and only 18 percent lit after 28 days.

Mars is still above the Venus to its left and on 1st February it will be 5 degrees apart. Both planets will then separate apart that will include a separation of 12 degrees in the end of February. Mars will get fade as earth gets away, but Venus will get closer to the earth, and will vanish below earth’s western horizon at the end of the spring.

Jupiter will rise in the start of the month at 11 p.m. and will set at 9 p.m. By April, Jupiter will reach its opposition. The planet is getting closer to earth and getting brighter. On Feb 17, it will go far from earth in aphelion which happens once in 12 years.

Saturn will rise three hours before the sunrise with an angle of 20 digress to the left. On Feb 21, the moon will get close to Saturn.

In February, mercury will be low in the morning sky, and will remain in the same position for three weeks.

Deep penumbral eclipse will occur on 10th February. The eclipse will be visible only through binoculars. After two weeks of this eclipse, an annular eclipse of sun will happen that people will be able to see in South America and Africa.