 
 

SmallGEO's First Satellite Hispasat 36W-1 Reaches Orbit

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 9:11am CST

 

SmallGEO&#039;s First Satellite Hispasat 36W-1 Reaches Orbit
SmallGEO's Hispasat 36W-1 Credit: ESA
 

Soyuz rocket successfully launches SmallGEO's first satellite Hispasat 36W-1 from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite, based on the SmallGEO platform, lifted off on a Soyuz rocket at 01:03 GMT this morning from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

SmallGEO’s first flight lifted off today from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite was launched by Soyuz rocket. Small GEO is very flexible and modular platform for telecommunications, as it’s in demand in Europe.

Contractor of this mission is a German company named OHB that manufactures satellites. Soyuz released the three ton satellite into the orbit. And the satellite will now reach its final destination in few weeks.

The satellite is now on its way to a geostationary orbit located at 36000km over the equator where it will circle the earth in a day. It will remain over Atlantic Ocean before circling the earth.

OHB will monitor satellite’s health to see if it remained safe during the launch, because the satellite has a sensitive technology. After the test, OHB will give its control to Hispasat and the satellite will give broadband services to different countries, including South America, Europe and the Canary Islands.

Small GEO s launch will provide a foundation for success for ARTES, Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems of ESA that aims at making new innovations to compete the industry, said Magali Vaissiere, ESA's Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications. The system will also strengthen the commercial telecommunications market in Europe and Canada by expanding its current products.

Another satellite with Small GEO technology will be EDRS-C that would be a new step, said Carlos Espinós Gómez, CEO of Hispasat. He also said that not only Hispasat 36W-1, but it will also create an advanced payload that will improve flexibility, and signals.

Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB System AG said that the company is satisfied to work with ESA and the launch will be a big event in OHB’s history. OHB also believes that Hispasat 36W-1 will open new doors for future missions including innovative technology with the full electric propulsion mission Electra.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

