Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won't Attend Oscars Due To Trump Immigration Ban

The nomination for Academy Award for best foreign-language movie this year, included the Iranian movie ‘The Salesman’. The news itself is a happy one but not for the cast and crew and especially director Asghar Farhadi in lieu of the most recent executive order by President Trump which called for an immigrant ban on seven Muslim countries including Iran. That meant that Farhadi and the cast of the movie are not allowed to legal enter the United States premises.

While the initial news broke that the director would not be allowed to attend the ceremony given the circumstances of the ban, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences began to pull some strings to get the director allowance to attend the ceremony.

In latest news, Farhadi himself has announced that he will not be attending this year’s Academy Awards. The director said in a statement that “the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip. To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future divide and enmity. I hereby express my condemnation of the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations”.

He also pointed out that he was not boycotting the Academy Awards with intention of show of objection. He said that “the American film industry and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are opposed to the fanaticism and extremism which are today taking place more than ever.”