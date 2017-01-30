 
 

Baby Dolphin Dies In Argentina Due To Selfies

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 10:28am CST

 

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies
Getty Images
  • Another Baby Dolphin found Dead after Tourists take One too Many Selfies with It
 

A young dolphin was found dead after several tourists took one too many selfies with it. Such interference in the lives of marine animals has got to stop.

It’s happened before and now it has occurred once again. A baby dolphin lost its life in Argentina after tourists huddled around the frightened marine creature and took many selfies with it. The so-called quest for the perfect selfie wound up harming the baby dolphin till the point where it just croaked and breathed its last. 

According to La Capital, a couple of tourists out for some fun dragged the baby dolphin from its oceanic abode some 200 miles in a southerly direction from Buenos Aires which is the capital city of Argentina.

A video clip of this act was put on Twitter by C5N TV. In it a whole crowd of people can be seen gathered around the baby dolphin. They are petting it and generally making life a living hell for this innocent creature of the deep blue sea.

The really sad and horrific thing is that they all acted in such an inhuman manner. They started poking and prodding it till it suffocated from the absence of its normal environment. 

These bad people abandoned the baby dolphin showing that they had no mercy in their hearts. This is the second time such a tragic event has transpired.

In 2016, a dolphin was killed in a similar manner on a beach in the city of Santa Teresita. It was treated in a rough manner similar to an object in a “passing the parcel” game. It died too after the long exposure.

This issue of terrible tourists who interfere unnecessarily in the lives of animals is not new. Nearly every week some such incident transpires and the environmentalists and animal rights activists are outraged by this high-handed human brutality to species that cannot defend themselves. 

The root cause is social online media. Many animals which seem cute to look at are handled in a sadistic manner by tourists. The result is cruelty of the kind that leaves these helpless species suffering in the worst possible way.

Slow lorises, raccoon dogs and pygmy marmosets are a few of the animals that have been dealt with unfairly by tourists gone wild. Interactions with tourists often means the animals are at the mercy of these human beings behaving badly.

The message of wildlife conservationists is to give these species some space. Don’t be a bad example of a human being who behaves like a bloodthirsty monster. 

