 
 

Trump’s Immigration Ban Is Already Affecting US Science Community

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 10:43am CST

 

Getty Images
It looks like Trump’s selective ban on immigrants will not be without its consequences for America. For one thing, it will have deleterious effects on the US science community.

A female PhD scientist had been planning her trip to the United States since months. Named Samira Asgari, she wanted to carry out genetic engineering experiments that would benefit Americans not to mention the rest of the citizens of the world. Yet she was not allowed to board her airplane which was headed for Boston. The reason was that the US government didn’t accept her visa as a valid document.   

President Trump’s ban on certain immigrants had done its harm. Since Asgari was an Iranian, she was on his hit list of citizens from nations which were considered Anti-American.

It was generally assumed that these nations which included Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen harbored terrorist elements which might infiltrate through the United States’ borders.

Asgari’s only fault was that she was Iranian. She was turned back and now has nowhere to stay in Switzerland where she used to live formerly. To add insult to injury, her luggage has been misplaced and she is in a distraught state due to her life and ambitions being dashed to the ground.   

Asgari has expressed her dismay and disappointment at this off-hand treatment. She spoke of how this was not the America the world’s people knew of as the home of human rights and a melting pot of people from all corners of the globe.

The really strange thing is that Iranians have not been on the list of terrorists. No terrorist attacks have been perpetrated by Iranians on US soil. 

Asgari is just one example. Myriads of other scientists from the global village have had to bear the burden of this new ban. It seems draconian in its scope. Another victim of this ban is Ali Abdi. He too is an Iranian. He is awaiting the decision by the United States in the future.

Trump’s ban has already been challenged by a dozen Nobel laureates, according to Atlantic. They put their pens to the dotted line on a petition against the immigrant ban.

Many scientists from these banned countries were already gainfully employed in the United States and were stopped from coming back after they were on vacation to visit their individual families in their home countries.

It is indeed a full-fledged tragedy and a sign of intolerance. This novel trend which is racist and parochial to the core could end up isolating the United States and its scientific community in the end.

The really sad thing is that Iranian scientists had been making the most worthy contributions to science in the US. Yet they are being treated so unfairly by the homeland security agencies under Trump’s orders.

This is injustice of the highest order and the voices against Trump’s perfunctory and biased attitude have risen to a roar by now both in the native country and abroad.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

