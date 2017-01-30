Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

Millie Bobby Brown is just up against monster. After her character 11 or El vanished in the recent Netflix hit series, Stranger Things; Millie seems to have upgraded on her brand of monsters. As the news came Millie is moving to the big screen from TV.

The 12 years old starlet who has already become a well-known face around Hollywood has reportedly signed on to star in the upcoming sequel to 2014 hit Godzilla starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen.

The movie is a part of Warner Bros. and Legendary merger for the upcoming King Kong and Godzilla movies. King Kong: Skull Island is all set for a March release. Godzilla: King of Monsters is set for 2019 release which will be followed by a face-off between the ancient reptile and the huge gorilla in a Godzilla vs. King Kong movie.

Millie will play a character which remains unspecified in till now in Godzilla: King of Monsters. The young actress expressed her own feeling about being cast in the movie on the red carpet of the recent SAG awards where she was in attendance with the cast of Stranger Things which became the big winners of the night.

She said, "I just had a really incredible connection with the director. I had a great meeting with him and you know, I just really love him." She added, "It's my first movie. I'm really excited and that's really all I can say, but it's going to be great!"

Krampus director Michael Doherty was announced as the director of the movie just last week. He is writing the screenplay for the movie along with Zach Shields.