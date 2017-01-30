 
 

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Posted: Jan 30 2017

 

  • Researchers discover Brain Hormone that Melts Fat Stores
 

Apparently, researchers from TSRI have discovered a hormone that is present in the human brain and that might help melt fat stores.

Biology experts at TSRI have found a key hormone in the human brain that may play a crucial role in the fat-burning process in the gut. The finding is currently being experimented with in animals.

Yet it has future implications for the field of pharmacology. We seem to have unlocked one of the big secrets in the mystery of obesity. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Erstwhile research pointed out that serotonin triggered the fat-burning process. However, how exactly this took place remained an enigma and a riddle. Roundworms were the target of the study. These have the scientific name of C. elegans.

They are model organisms that are often used in biology for research work. While their metabolic pathways are fairly primitive, their neural networks are such that the hormones and neurotransmitters in them resemble those of human beings.

Scientists eliminated certain genes in these worms to see if the pathways between serotonin and fat-burning could be disrupted.  

By testing gene after gene, the researchers hoped to find a gene, the elimination of which would stop fat-burning in its tracks. This led them to find a neuropeptide named FLP-7.

The scientists found to their surprise and shock that the human version of the FLP-7 hormone (called Tachykinin) had actually been found nearly a century ago. It caused muscular spasms when applied to pig intestines.

While earlier onwards, the scientists believed it linked the brain to the gut, they couldn’t have foreseen that the hormone also has a lot to do with fat-burning in the gut and that this process was initiated by its presence in the brain.  

The important thing for the scientists was to determine whether FLP-7 levels were connected in any way to serotonin production in the brain. The neuropeptide was colored with a dye protein that had a bright red hue.

Since the roundworm is transparent, this protein showed its whereabouts in its body very readily thereby making things easy for the scientists. The hypothesis of the scientists was confirmed without an iota of doubt.

It was the moment of truth for science. Serotonin is secreted in the brain due to food intake. In the worms, the fat-burning process continued unabated while the worms behaved in a natural manner. It seemed that this manipulation of serotonin levels was a sort of balancing act. 

