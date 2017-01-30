 
 

Painful Memories Can Be Erased Using Lasers

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 11:15am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers
Getty Images
  • Traumatic Memories can be Extinguished in the Future using Lasers
 

It seems that traumatic memories in victims of PTSD can be extinguished in the future using lasers.

Researchers may be able to erase any and all painful memories in the near future. Already in Japan, the experts have played around with mouse neurons and ended up eliminating the triggers for painful past experiences in the mice.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

PTSD may thus be thrown in the dustbin of previous psychiatric illnesses in the times that are to come. The scientists in Japan decoupled the memories and their traces in the brain, according to Mail Online

The mice were originally trained to have two different fear memories. Firstly, pain was linked to the gustatory sense. Every time the mice sipped a saccharine solution, they were injected with a nausea-inducing drug.

The second fear memory was induced by associating a tone with an electric shock. These two traumatic events were than coupled with each other.

This was done by ringing the tone whenever the mice sipped the saccharine solution. The mice went on to freeze in their behavioral repertoire whenever they tasted the sugar solution. 

However, later on these two memory traces were decoupled using lasers. The field of optogenetics was employed to accomplish this. The light in concentrated form was allowed to switch on certain neurons or switch them off depending on the context.

The experiment was a success since the traumatic memories were decoupled from each other. The mice no longer froze. This finding could have future applications in the treatment of PTSD. Such an advanced method of memory erasure was virtually unknown a few years ago. 

Emotions and memories have their centers in the amygdala of the human brain. The scientists used triggering mechanisms to manipulate acetylcholine in mice during the course of another experiment.

When acetylcholine was released via any method in the amygdala, a strong and emotional memory was the invariable result. As for the moments when the acetylcholine was decreased in this brain center, the memory simply got extinguished.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

10 minutes ago

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

31 minutes ago

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies

47 minutes ago

France Bans Free Soft Drink Refills to Fight Obesity

France Bans Free Soft Drink Refills to Fight Obesity

1 hour ago

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

22 minutes ago

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

43 minutes ago

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won&#039;t Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won't Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

1 hour ago

SAG Awards 2017 Winners Slam Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban

SAG Awards 2017 Winners Slam Trump's Immigration Ban

1 hour ago

A Novel Technique could Stop Tsunamis in their Tracks

A Novel Technique could Stop Tsunamis in their Tracks

2 hours ago

SmallGEO&#039;s First Satellite Hispasat 36W-1 Reaches Orbit

SmallGEO's First Satellite Hispasat 36W-1 Reaches Orbit

2 hours ago

Venus Will Get Brighter in February

Venus Will Get Brighter in February

2 hours ago

Moon Slows Earth’s Rotation for 1.4 Milliseconds Over Last 100 Years

Moon Slows Earth’s Rotation for 1.4 Milliseconds Over Last 100 Years

3 hours ago

NASA’s Twin Study Shows Genetic Differences Between Scott and Mark Kelly After a Year in Space

NASA’s Twin Study Shows Genetic Differences Between Scott and Mark Kelly After a Year in Space

3 hours ago

Wearable tech for diabetics aims to make monitoring the disease easier

Wearable tech for diabetics aims to make monitoring the disease easier

4 hours ago

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

BodyCap CEO talks about the electronics filled pill that measures temps from the inside

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

10 minutes ago

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

31 minutes ago

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies

47 minutes ago

France Bans Free Soft Drink Refills to Fight Obesity

France Bans Free Soft Drink Refills to Fight Obesity

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

10 minutes ago

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

22 minutes ago

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

31 minutes ago

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

43 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook