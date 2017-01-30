 
 

Spyder GT Becomes The Part Of Eagle Lineup

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 12:39pm CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

The refurbishing company includes Spyder GT in its lineup of upgrade vehicles

Eagle is a company known for producing refurbished cars or to update iconic cars. The company has shared some marvelous kind of cars in the past by upgrading them. It is now all set to include another brilliant piece of art and mechanics in its line up now.

The company is known to base its cars against the forever iconic Jaguar E-Type. This British company simply takes an E-type from a place, refurbishes it, gives it a total make over both internally and mechanical wise and voila! A New car is formed which is spectacular in nature.

This time Eagle has included a new piece in its lineup. The company just upgraded the Spyder GT which is another iconic car and will be joining the lineup of Eagle along with the famous E-type which are already in motion. It is time that the company moved forward to include more than one kind of car in its beautiful line up.

The new Spyder GT by Eagle will joining the other cars prepared by Eagle which are Eagle Low Drag GT and Eagle E-Type Speedster. The new Spyder GT has a folding roof which makes it pretty unique in its own self as the other two don’t have it. One can choose to top it up with adjustable roof if you don’t want it removed.

The car has been given Eagle’s own inline-6. It will be a 4.2 to 4.7 liters engine which will be able to give an output of about 330bhp with a toque of 340 lb.-ft, according to MotorAuthority.

The car will have the ability to showcase 0-60mph speed in mere 5.0 seconds. The cars will be produced in a limited edition and will be available from $1.05 million.

