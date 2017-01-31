 
 

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Is A First

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 1:12am CST | by , Updated: Jan 31 2017, 1:15am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First
 

The Fiji Water brand gets it's first Super Bowl ad.

For the first time ever, FIJI Water, a premium imported bottled water brand, will be part of the Super Bowl. The Wonderful Company, owner of the FIJI water brand, is apparently reusing a 2 year old ad for the Big Game. The “Nature’s Gift” commercial tells the story behind the water’s unique mineral profile and refreshing taste. FIJI Water is bottled at its source on the island of Viti Levu at an ancient aquifer deep within the earth where it remains protected from external impurities. The commercial highlights this untouched element by showing the beautiful, tranquil Fiji landscape overlaid against complicated, urban cityscapes.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

The airing of FIJI’s commercial comes on the heels of the brand’s recent bottle redesign and year of double digit growth. Last month, the company announced a new, fresh look for the bottles. With this new slim, sleek design, FIJI’s 330mL, 500mL and 700mL bottles will now fit everywhere, effortlessly. This includes the primary consumption occasion for bottled water, in the car, as well as fitness equipment, gym bags and beyond. The 1L bottle, found in-store or in fine dining establishments, has also received the new fresh look.

The FIJI Water spot was produced by Elastic, the Emmy-Award winning team behind the “True Detective” title sequence.

In addition to spotlighting healthy snacks with Wonderful Pistachios, this national platform is the ultimate setting for FIJI Water’s first Super Bowl appearance, reminding viewers of healthy beverage options during the game, as well as the smooth, soft taste of FIJI Water.”

FIJI Water, natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands), is the No. 1 premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water, known for its iconic square bottle, soft mouth feel and unique mineral profile, is the water of choice among discerning consumers and top chefs. Widely available at fine restaurants and hotels, all major retail channels and through a convenient home/business delivery service, FIJI Water has expanded globally to more than 70 countries. 

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

FIJI water is part of the The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4 billion company, which also has other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistacious,  Wonderful Halos, FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, JUSTIN Wine, and Teleflora.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.


Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

4 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

25 minutes ago

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

36 minutes ago

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

27 minutes ago

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

1 hour ago

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

12 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

12 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

13 hours ago, 11:27am CST

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

13 hours ago, 11:17am CST

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

14 hours ago, 11:15am CST

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

14 hours ago, 11:05am CST

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

14 hours ago, 10:52am CST

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

14 hours ago, 10:43am CST

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

14 hours ago, 10:31am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Super Bowl

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

4 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

25 minutes ago

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

36 minutes ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

4 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

25 minutes ago

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

27 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook