Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

For the first time ever, FIJI Water, a premium imported bottled water brand, will be part of the Super Bowl. The Wonderful Company, owner of the FIJI water brand, is apparently reusing a 2 year old ad for the Big Game. The “Nature’s Gift” commercial tells the story behind the water’s unique mineral profile and refreshing taste. FIJI Water is bottled at its source on the island of Viti Levu at an ancient aquifer deep within the earth where it remains protected from external impurities. The commercial highlights this untouched element by showing the beautiful, tranquil Fiji landscape overlaid against complicated, urban cityscapes.

The airing of FIJI’s commercial comes on the heels of the brand’s recent bottle redesign and year of double digit growth. Last month, the company announced a new, fresh look for the bottles. With this new slim, sleek design, FIJI’s 330mL, 500mL and 700mL bottles will now fit everywhere, effortlessly. This includes the primary consumption occasion for bottled water, in the car, as well as fitness equipment, gym bags and beyond. The 1L bottle, found in-store or in fine dining establishments, has also received the new fresh look.

The FIJI Water spot was produced by Elastic, the Emmy-Award winning team behind the “True Detective” title sequence.

In addition to spotlighting healthy snacks with Wonderful Pistachios, this national platform is the ultimate setting for FIJI Water’s first Super Bowl appearance, reminding viewers of healthy beverage options during the game, as well as the smooth, soft taste of FIJI Water.”

FIJI Water, natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands), is the No. 1 premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water, known for its iconic square bottle, soft mouth feel and unique mineral profile, is the water of choice among discerning consumers and top chefs. Widely available at fine restaurants and hotels, all major retail channels and through a convenient home/business delivery service, FIJI Water has expanded globally to more than 70 countries.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

FIJI water is part of the The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4 billion company, which also has other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistacious, Wonderful Halos, FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, JUSTIN Wine, and Teleflora.

