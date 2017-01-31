2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

2018 Maserati Ghibli is coming with the subtle kind of facelift. The car is being developed by the company and is in the process of upgradation as per the new model’s requirement. The current model of Maserati Ghibli was introduced in the year 2013 and 2014.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

There have been a number of changes that are being introduced in the upcoming luxury sports mid-sized sedan. The car will surely look fresh and fierce among its competitors when it will be out in the market.

There are number of luxury car brands that that have been redesigned their cars in the past few months. However there are less chances of any more development by any other model in the coming year when the new 2018 Maserati Ghibli will be launched. This means that it will be the most modernized model of the time when it will be released.

The car which was spotted earlier had camouflage over its body. The heavy camouflage on the bumpers simply suggest that a number of changes have been made to the bumpers of car, according to MotorAuthority.

We are hoping to see a large grille in in a more rigid design in the new car. We are looking forward to see a larger Quattroporte’s own mid cycle update. The new trims of GranLusso and GranSport trims might be available instead of Ghibli Luxury and Sports Trims respectively.

Maserati just updated its infotainment system for the model of year 2017. We might see the same system in the new 2018 Maserati Ghibli as well. The cars will be powered by twin turbocharged 3.0 liter V-6 matted engine which will be feature 8 speed automatic transmission. The car will have the ability to achieve 0-62mph in mere 5.5 seconds.