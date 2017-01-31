 
 

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 2:16am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied
  • Here’s the First Look of 2018 Maserati Ghibli
 

The spy shots are here to give you an over view of this brilliant car

2018 Maserati Ghibli is coming with the subtle kind of facelift. The car is being developed by the company and is in the process of upgradation as per the new model’s requirement. The current model of Maserati Ghibli was introduced in the year 2013 and 2014.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

There have been a number of changes that are being introduced in the upcoming luxury sports mid-sized sedan. The car will surely look fresh and fierce among its competitors when it will be out in the market.

There are number of luxury car brands that that have been redesigned their cars in the past few months. However there are less chances of any more development by any other model in the coming year when the new 2018 Maserati Ghibli will be launched. This means that it will be the most modernized model of the time when it will be released.

The car which was spotted earlier had camouflage over its body. The heavy camouflage on the bumpers simply suggest that a number of changes have been made to the bumpers of car, according to MotorAuthority.

We are hoping to see a large grille in in a more rigid design in the new car. We are looking forward to see a larger Quattroporte’s own mid cycle update. The new trims of GranLusso and GranSport trims might be available instead of Ghibli Luxury and Sports Trims respectively.

Maserati just updated its infotainment system for the model of year 2017. We might see the same system in the new 2018 Maserati Ghibli as well. The cars will be powered by twin turbocharged 3.0 liter V-6 matted engine which will be feature 8 speed automatic transmission. The car will have the ability to achieve 0-62mph in mere 5.5 seconds.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

13 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

VW becomes the world&#039;s biggest automaker

VW becomes the world's biggest automaker

21 hours ago, 5:03am CST

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

3 days ago, 8:56pm CST

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

3 days ago, 8:51pm CST

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

1 hour ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

1 hour ago

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

1 hour ago

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

2 hours ago

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

14 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

14 hours ago, 11:27am CST

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

14 hours ago, 11:17am CST

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

15 hours ago, 11:15am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Cars & Vehicles

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

13 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

VW becomes the world&#039;s biggest automaker

VW becomes the world's biggest automaker

21 hours ago, 5:03am CST

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

3 days ago, 8:56pm CST

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

3 days ago, 8:51pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

1 hour ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook