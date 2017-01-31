Oldest Human Ancestor is This Bag-Like Sea Creature

The experts may have discovered what are the remains of a sea creature that was the earliest ancestor of human beings. It is a microscopic sack-like marine organism which was extant 540 million years ago. It bears the scientific name of Saccorhytus.

This is due to the sack-like physiognomy of its body. It has an ovoid body along with a large buccal cavity. This creature is a total surprise for science. It was originally spotted from its small-sized fossils which were found in China.

This creature is a prototype of what can only be called a deuterostome. This is a broad category that included in its purview a large number of vertebrates as well.

It appears to be the case that this strange and grotesque creature was the first one among a series that eventually culminated after hundreds of millions of years of evolution in human beings.

Today, human beings rule the earth. Many of them would be unable to recognize any of the creatures that were their original ancestors. This one happened to be a mere millimeter in its size.

This creature most probably lived hidden away between grains of sand on the ocean floor. Among its features was the strange anomaly of not having an excretory organ.

The study was carried put by a group of researchers. From this shapeless and strange creature a range of other species emerged and this story would unfold till its culmination in mankind.

Yet some say evolution has not ended with human beings. There may be a few more surprises in store. Maybe one day human beings will meet the same fate as the dinosaurs did.

While this creature looks like a small dark grain to the naked eye, under the microscope lens, it shows its many features which make one do a double-take.

Among some of the other creatures that were present during the reign of this strange beast may be included: sea squirts, echinoderms and hemichordates. It was a time of great diversity on the earth.

The Cambrian Period saw the flowering of a large number of species. The body of the creature showed bilateral symmetry. Its most prominent feature was the method by which it ate its food. The creature most probably squirmed around in the mud and survived in its times with ease.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Nature.