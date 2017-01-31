 
 

Oldest Human Ancestor Is This Bag-Like Sea Creature

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 2:56am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Oldest Human Ancestor is This Bag-Like Sea Creature
Artist's reconstruction of Saccorhytus coronarius, based on the original fossil finds. The actual creature was probably no more than a millimeter in size. Credit: S Conway Morris / Jian Han
  • Tiny Puffed-Up Marine Organism was Humankind’s Earliest Ancestor
 

A tiny puffed-up marine organism with a mouth full of row upon row of teeth was humankind’s earliest ancestor.

The experts may have discovered what are the remains of a sea creature that was the earliest ancestor of human beings. It is a microscopic sack-like marine organism which was extant 540 million years ago. It bears the scientific name of Saccorhytus.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

This is due to the sack-like physiognomy of its body. It has an ovoid body along with a large buccal cavity. This creature is a total surprise for science. It was originally spotted from its small-sized fossils which were found in China. 

This creature is a prototype of what can only be called a deuterostome. This is a broad category that included in its purview a large number of vertebrates as well.

It appears to be the case that this strange and grotesque creature was the first one among a series that eventually culminated after hundreds of millions of years of evolution in human beings.  

Today, human beings rule the earth. Many of them would be unable to recognize any of the creatures that were their original ancestors. This one happened to be a mere millimeter in its size. 

This creature most probably lived hidden away between grains of sand on the ocean floor. Among its features was the strange anomaly of not having an excretory organ.

The study was carried put by a group of researchers. From this shapeless and strange creature a range of other species emerged and this story would unfold till its culmination in mankind.

Yet some say evolution has not ended with human beings. There may be a few more surprises in store. Maybe one day human beings will meet the same fate as the dinosaurs did. 

While this creature looks like a small dark grain to the naked eye, under the microscope lens, it shows its many features which make one do a double-take.

Among some of the other creatures that were present during the reign of this strange beast may be included: sea squirts, echinoderms and hemichordates. It was a time of great diversity on the earth.

The Cambrian Period saw the flowering of a large number of species. The body of the creature showed bilateral symmetry. Its most prominent feature was the method by which it ate its food. The creature most probably squirmed around in the mud and survived in its times with ease.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Nature.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

2 hours ago

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

14 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

15 hours ago, 11:15am CST

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

15 hours ago, 11:05am CST

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

39 minutes ago

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

1 hour ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

2 hours ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

2 hours ago

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

2 hours ago

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

2 hours ago

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

14 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

15 hours ago, 11:27am CST

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

15 hours ago, 11:17am CST

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

16 hours ago, 10:52am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

2 hours ago

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

14 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

15 hours ago, 11:15am CST

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

15 hours ago, 11:05am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

39 minutes ago

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

1 hour ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook