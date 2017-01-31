 
 

NASA's Fermi Sees The Most Distant Gamma-ray Blazars

Posted: Jan 31 2017

 

Black-hole-powered galaxies called blazars are the most common sources detected by NASA's Fermi. As matter falls toward the supermassive black hole at the galaxy's center, some of it is accelerated outward at nearly the speed of light along jets pointed in opposite directions. When one of the jets happens to be aimed in the direction of Earth, as illustrated here, the galaxy appears especially bright and is classified as a blazar. Credits: M. Weiss/CfA
  • NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected behind-the-limb flares
 

NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected behind-the-limb solar flares and the farthest gamma-ray blazars which is a type of galaxy whose intense emissions are powered by supersized black holes.

NASA's science team said that the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope observed high energy rays from solar eruptions. The light can hinder direct event lights. The study help scientists explore how charged particles get high in speed to move around the sun.

Fremi can see gamma rays emitted by sun, but that emission happens due to particles that were emerged from the far side of the sun. The particles can travel 300,000 miles after 5 minutes of the blast to create light, said Nicola Omodei, a researcher at Stanford University in California.

The result of this new discovery published in the Astrophysical Journal on Jan. 31, and Omedei presented the research discovery on Jan 30 at the American Physical Society meeting in Washington.

Scientists call the event Behind-the-Limb Flares, and they are double in number as observed by Fermi that started observing the sky in 2008. The LAT, large area telescope took the photo of gamma rays with high energy as 3 billion electron volts that is 30 times more than extremely high energy flares.

NASA's STEREO spacecraft observed the event from far when blast happened when Fermi captured the event. This was the first time that Fermi observed such intense gamma rays.

Though, Fermi’s LAT gives informative data, but STEREO observations give more precise and important data, capturing the entire solar activity in detail, said Melissa Pesce-Rollins, a researcher at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics in Pisa, Italy, and a co-author of the paper. 

Hidden flares also occurred in Sept 2014 that was linked to CMEs the coral mass ejections. But, the recent even shows that CME moved at 5 million miles per hour when it left the sun. Scientists think that gamma rays were produced due to the particles around CMEs landing edge.

During eight years of its journey, Fermi observed 40 events created by solar flares of which half are called as M-Class events.

NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope was created by collaborating with the U.S department of energy. Different institutes and firms from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Sweden and the United States contributed in the project.

