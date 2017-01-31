Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

There is evidence that the universe we inhabit might all just be nothing but a hologram. This wild and woolly idea was published in the journal Physical Review Letters recently.

Such a strange idea has repercussions for quantum mechanics and the Big Bang not to mention a host of other tough dilemmas of physics. In fact, this whole concept may have an effect on the subtleties of how space and time unfolded in the first place.

The holographic universe is a different model than the previous one. The previous Big Bang concept used gravitational force and inflation as the constants in its foundation.

Taking our universe to be a hologram began in the 90s. Eventually, a 2D holographic explanation of the universe emerged from the complex calculations of the physicists.

Quantum gravity figures in the scheme and this exciting theory has links with Einstein’s thinking. That the entire cosmos is a hologram is just the beginning of some of the most mind-boggling ideas being churned out by modern science.

There are many who say we need a reality check here. Yet as Einstein said: “The most incomprehensible thing about the universe is that it is comprehensible.”

If the universe is a hologram, it must probably be a huge and extremely dense meshing together of parts that defy the human imagination. To take the things we take for granted to be nothing more than an illusion is too much for even those engaged in the biggest wild goose chase.

Yet as the say, truth is stranger than fiction. The very idea of a 3D universe being conflated back and originating from a 2D universe literally puts the real back into surreal.

We all know of the holographic region on a credit card. Yet to conceive of the entire universe being like that is a little far-fetched even for the most liberal of scientific minds among us.

However, evidence that proves this has been found in the after-effects of the Big Bang. Sometimes we have to acknowledge the fact that reality is a pretty complex thing. It is multilayered and ultimately has irrational roots like language itself.

While this is not to say that every conspiracy theory is to be believed, it does suggest this much that there is more to actuality than meets the eye. Looks, in other words, can be deceiving.