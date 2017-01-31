 
 

Earth's Oxygen Atoms Bombard The Moon Billions Of Years Ago

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 4:57am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Earth&#039;s Oxygen Atoms Bombard the Moon Billions of Years Ago
Oxygen atoms escape from the upper atmosphere into Earth’s magnetosphere (blue lines), researchers propose. For five days each lunar cycle, the moon passes through the magnetosphere and is bombarded by oxygen (green haze). Credit: OSAKA UNIVERSITY, NASA
  • Moon attacked by oxygen atoms from the earth
 

Scientists say that earth’s life may have affected moon several billions years ago when Neil Armstrong went to moon.

Recently, Japan’s moon-orbiting Kaguya spacecraft found that there are high energy oxygen atoms above earth’s surface that attack the surface of moon every month for few days.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The agency also said that this oxygen developed on earth 2.4 billion years ago when photosynthetic microbes were first discovered. The scientists including planetary scientist Kentaro Terada of Osaka University in Japan and colleagues published the discovery in Nature Astronomy on Jan 30.

These oxygen atoms were ionized by ultraviolet rays after they started their journey in the upper atmosphere of earth, stated by the researchers. The electric filed around the atmosphere containing plasma waves accelerate the ions into magnetic cocoon that surrounds the earth.

The magnetosphere moves away from the sun from one side just like flag stands in the wind. According to NASA scientists in five days of each lunar cycle the moon enters the magnetosphere and is bombarded with ions with oxygen.

The team from Osaka University included Kentaro Terada who led the team and observed data from Selenological and Engineering Explorer. Their findings appear in the January 30th issue of the journal Nature Astronomy.

The oxygen that travels in space was first measured in 2008 by Kaguya. The team including Terada and colleagues found that around 26000 oxygen ions per second attacked every square centimeter of the lunar surface during their five days travel.

The upper surface of lunar soil has some part of the ancient earth, but the researchers say that they are not yet sure which oxygen atoms caused the events; those which emerged from earth or those emerged from the sun.

Scientists want to study the events more to understand them precisely. So, more researches would be required in future by space scientists.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s Fermi Sees the Most Distant Gamma-ray Blazars

NASA's Fermi Sees the Most Distant Gamma-ray Blazars

1 hour ago

Oldest Human Ancestor is This Bag-Like Sea Creature

Oldest Human Ancestor is This Bag-Like Sea Creature

3 hours ago

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

5 hours ago

Trump&#039;s next immigration reform targets work-visa programs

Trump's next immigration reform targets work-visa programs

2 minutes ago

Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

34 minutes ago

Honda, Amazon and Tasty team up for Super Bowl treats via &quot;The Upgrade&quot;

Honda, Amazon and Tasty team up for Super Bowl treats via "The Upgrade"

1 hour ago

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

1 hour ago

NES Classic Shopping Guide

NES Classic Shopping Guide

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

2 hours ago

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

3 hours ago

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

Fiji Water Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is a First

4 hours ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Ernie

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s Fermi Sees the Most Distant Gamma-ray Blazars

NASA's Fermi Sees the Most Distant Gamma-ray Blazars

1 hour ago

Oldest Human Ancestor is This Bag-Like Sea Creature

Oldest Human Ancestor is This Bag-Like Sea Creature

3 hours ago

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

New Close-Up Images of Saturn’s Rings are Jaw-Dropping

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Trump&#039;s next immigration reform targets work-visa programs

Trump's next immigration reform targets work-visa programs

2 minutes ago

Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

34 minutes ago

Honda, Amazon and Tasty team up for Super Bowl treats via &quot;The Upgrade&quot;

Honda, Amazon and Tasty team up for Super Bowl treats via "The Upgrade"

1 hour ago

Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

Are We Living in a Holographic Universe?

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook