Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

Google created a fund this week to help fight the immigration ban that President Trump has put in place preventing immigrants from several countries from entering the US. Google as a company placed $2 million into this fund and then left the door open for workers for the search giant to match those funds for a total of up to $4 million. Word is that the Google workers donated over $2 million to that fund.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Google employees also staged a walk out protest in over 2,000 offices around the world on Monday as another form of protest over President Trump's immigration ban. The walkout included workers at Google's Mountain View headquarters.

"This was in direct response to the immigration action," Enzam Hossain, an employee on the Mountain View campus, told The Verge. "We wanted to be a part of it, and support our colleagues who are facing it."

Both Google CEO Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin were on hand at the Mountain View protest and offered statement. "The fight will continue," Pichai said, according to a New York Times reporter who was on the scene. Brin told employees "it's a debate about fundamental values," according to the reporter, Daisuke Wakabayashi.

The protest was organized by Google employees, but was supported by Google. The protest in Mountain View had a keynote speaker called Soufi Esmaeilzadeh, a Google employee born in Iran, with Canadian citizenship who was travelling from San Francisco to Zurich when the executive order banning immigration went into effect. She opted to stay in Zurich rather than return home out of fear of being deported. She eventually made her way back to the US after a federal judge granted a stay on the executive order.