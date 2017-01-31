Kansas Man wins Bud Light Super Bowl Tickets for Life Contest

Anheuser-Busch says that a Kansas man named Lyle Randa has won a content that it was holding called Strike Gold. The prize given for finding a gold can inside the box of Bud Light beer was Super Bowl tickets for life. The 52-year-old man says that he never thought a simple beer run would change his life.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

"Over the holidays, I ran to the store to restock my fridge with Bud Lights before our friends arrived. I found a gold can in my 30-pack and my wife and I immediately uploaded a photo to BudLight.com," said Randa, a machinist at an aviation manufacturer in Wichita. "Then, after learning I won, I had no idea that an ordinary Bud Light run would change my life. This is a dream come true!"

The first Super Bowl that Randa will get to attend is Super Bowl LI this weekend in Houston. The contest will grant Randa two tickets to each Super Bowl for the rest of his life. The Bud Light contest was held from November 2016 through January 13. To enter the contest for the Super Bowl tickets, the fan had to enter into a drawing by finding the gold can that if won would grant them the tickets.

There were 37,000 golden cans seeded in random packs of Bud Light beer. The free Super Bowl tickets will be given for life, which Bud Light sees as up to 51 years.

"Bud Light has celebrated the most passionate and dedicated NFL fans all season long, and that was evident from the amazing response we received nationwide engaging our Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes," said Anna Rogers, director of NFL partnerships and strategy, Anheuser-Busch. "This year, Bud Light is all about celebrating friendships and what better way for Lyle to create new memories with friends than going to the Super Bowl every year for the rest of his life. As a fan of multiple NFL teams and lover of the game, Lyle embodies the fandom that we love to recognize, and is more than deserving of this awesome prize. We look forward to seeing him at the Super Bowl for years to come!"

Anheuser-Busch will again run several Super Bowl commercials at the Super Bowl LI.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.