Telstra and Netgear team for Nighthawk M1 gigabit 4G LTE mobile router

Telstra and Netgear have announced a new product that aims to get people onto the blazing fast Telstra 4GX LTE network wherever they are. The product is a mobile router called the Netgear Nighthawk M1. The M1 can download data at up to 1Gbps and the device is a fully functional mobile router that supports up to 20 WiFi devices at a time.

The Nighthawk M1 supports category 16 LTE Advanced, 4x4 MIMI, and 4-band carrier aggregation. It can be used as a media hub for streaming files and playing multimedia content. It uses a simple, app driven interface for parental controls and setup. The battery inside the router promises to last all day for extended use.

"We’re innovating at the cutting edge of mobile broadband technology so our customers can work with greater ease on the go and access the content, services and applications they love when they’re outside the home," said Andrew Volard, Director of Device Management for Telstra. "The Nighthawk M1 mobile router powered by Telstra offers incredibly fast data transfer speeds, a long-lasting battery, and other great features for a world class mobile experience."

The router has an Ethernet port and dual USB ports of Type A and C varieties. You can stream media from microSD cards, USB drives or external hard drives. The large battery is good for up to 24 hours of use and has a JumpBoost feature that can be used to charge smartphones and other USB devices.

The Nighthawk M1 also has a pair of TS-9 connectors for optional 4G/3G antennas. The Netgear app for managing and controlling the mobile router is available for iOS and Android devices. The Nighthawk M1 will launch in Australia via Telstra stores and online next month and will sell for $360 AUD.