GNC Super Bowl Commercial Banned

The GNC Super Bowl commercial has been banned. Back in the day when Go Daddy made risqué Superbowl ads, getting an ad banned was a good thing. The ban generated more attention and everyone wanted to see the banned ad online. The GNC Super Bowl commercial got banned not for the content.

The problem is that GNC is listed under "prohibited companies" in a NFL memo. The memo is according to USA Today a warning for NFL players not to endorse or have a business relationship with it because it has been "associated with the production, manufacture or distribution of NFL banned substances.”

George Atallah, the Player's Union's assistant executive director, said in a statement that the union wrote the NFL a letter voicing its concerns about the GNC Super Bowl ad and the conflict it posed.

For GNC the ban came out of nowhere and was totally unexpected. "We sent the spot to Fox on Thursday one last time, and they cleared it,” said Jeff Hennion, GNC’s marketing boss to USA Today. "Then Friday evening they called and said the NFL had an issue with the logo. We spent the weekend working through alternatives."

"And then at 1 o’clock (Monday) we were notified by Fox that the NFL had rejected us, our commercial and rejected us as an advertiser in the Super Bowl. And that was the first we had heard there was any concern with GNC’s participation."

This last minute ban is a big blow for GNC. Days before the Big Game the Super Bowl ad machinery is fully ramped up. The retailer had already released three teaser videos for the GNC Superbowl ad last week. The GNC Super Bowl 2017 ad was planned to kick off a big marketing push to get GNC on a positive trajectory.

Now GNC only has the chance to find a way to make the Super Bowl ad ban work for them. It's going to take a marketing genius to make gold out of this one.

