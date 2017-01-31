 
 

NASA Develops New Liquid-Based Test For Finding Alien Life On Ocean Worlds

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 7:45am CST | by , Updated: Jan 31 2017, 7:47am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Develops New Liquid-Based Test for Finding Alien Life on Ocean Worlds
Mono Lake, California, with salt pillars known as "tufas" visible. JPL scientists tested new methods for detecting chemical signatures of life in the salty waters here, believing them to be analogs for water on Mars or ocean worlds like Europa. Credits: Mono County Tourism
  • Novel Criteria Announced for the Existence of Alien Life Forms on Other Planets
 

A whole set of novel criteria have been announced by NASA for the existence of alien life forms on other planets. They involve a chemistry test that just might save the day for space science.

A chemical test could determine whether aliens exist on other worlds in the universe. The technique is called capillary electrophoresis. It separates a mixture of organic molecules into their constituents.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The basic reason of existence for this test was the analysis of amino acids which are the stuff that life is made of. This methodology is 10,000 more accurate and finer than the present-day methods that are in vogue. It holds unlimited scope for the future.  

All that is needed in the way of raw materials for the test are a liquid sample from the planet in question. Besides this, the test is a pretty simple one and not complicated at all.

A liquid sample is mixed with a reagent and the answer comes out clear as the light of day. Also a laser has a role to play somewhere in the procedure. The laser beam detects the particles in the solution.

Although this test is not new (it began in the 80s) this is the very first time that it has been used to detect liquid samples from places that resemble barren planets in outer space.  

Amino acids are figured out via this scheme. They may be present in extremely low numbers yet still, the test will detect them. Therein lies its beauty and singularity.

The Mono Lake in California had its samples tested in this way. The lake’s alkaline waters make it difficult for life forms to thrive in it. Yet over 17 different amino acids were found in the samples. These amino acids are commonly found on the earth’s surface.

The main crux of detecting the amino acids was basically a process known as chirality. It consists of twin images of both left and right hemispheres in non living things. However, the molecular basis of the amino acids in living organisms is mainly left-sided in its nature.

Since life began in a liquid form on earth, this test goes to the roots of the problem and thus may hold the key to detecting life forms on other planets in the future. 

Findings of this new study, done by researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, got published in Analytical Chemistry.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Worm-Like Animal Species Discovered in Canada

Worm-Like Animal Species Discovered in Canada

14 minutes ago

First Private International Space Station to Launch in 2020

First Private International Space Station to Launch in 2020

25 minutes ago

First-Ever GPS Space-Weather Data Released for Public

First-Ever GPS Space-Weather Data Released for Public

1 hour ago

Pets Not Siblings are Best Friends of Kids

Pets Not Siblings are Best Friends of Kids

2 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban Crazy

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump's Muslim Ban Crazy

1 minute ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

46 minutes ago

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

57 minutes ago

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

1 hour ago

GNC Super Bowl Commercial Banned

1 hour ago

Telstra and Netgear team for Nighthawk M1 gigabit 4G LTE mobile router

Telstra and Netgear team for Nighthawk M1 gigabit 4G LTE mobile router

1 hour ago

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Kansas Man wins Bud Light Super Bowl Tickets for Life Contest

Kansas Man wins Bud Light Super Bowl Tickets for Life Contest

1 hour ago

Trump&#039;s next immigration reform targets work-visa programs

Trump's next immigration reform targets work-visa programs

2 hours ago

Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

Google employees protest Trump immigration plan by walking off job

3 hours ago

Earth&#039;s Oxygen Atoms Bombard the Moon Billions of Years Ago

Earth's Oxygen Atoms Bombard the Moon Billions of Years Ago

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Science News

Worm-Like Animal Species Discovered in Canada

Worm-Like Animal Species Discovered in Canada

14 minutes ago

First Private International Space Station to Launch in 2020

First Private International Space Station to Launch in 2020

25 minutes ago

First-Ever GPS Space-Weather Data Released for Public

First-Ever GPS Space-Weather Data Released for Public

1 hour ago

Pets Not Siblings are Best Friends of Kids

Pets Not Siblings are Best Friends of Kids

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban Crazy

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump's Muslim Ban Crazy

1 minute ago

Worm-Like Animal Species Discovered in Canada

Worm-Like Animal Species Discovered in Canada

14 minutes ago

First Private International Space Station to Launch in 2020

First Private International Space Station to Launch in 2020

25 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

46 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook