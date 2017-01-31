Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Anheuser-Busch has just released its first Super Bowl LI commercial. The Budweiser Super Bowl 2017 ad titled "Born The Hard Way" tells the story of how Adolphus Busch immigrated from Germany to the United States to brew beer.

The Budweiser Super Bowl LI ad is suddenly political, thanks to President Trump and his immigration ban. The Budweiser Super Bowl ad celebrates the brand's enduring ambition and hustle in pursuit of the American dream, 141 years and counting. Budweiser has aired 101 commercials in the Super Bowl so far. This year's Budweiser campaign is handled by Anomaly.

The Budweiser Super Bowl commercial is a true story. It's like a mini Hollywood movie with perfect costumes and special effects. Watch the one minute long Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born The Hard Way" below.

Eberhard Anheuser owned a struggling brewery St. Louis when he met Adolphus Busch for supplies for his new business. Anheuser and Busch became friends, and the older man introduced Busch to his daughter, Lilly. Adolphus and Lilly got married. Busch's idea was to make a beer with a taste that would appeal to everybody. In 1876 he succeeded together with another brewmaster called Carl Conrad.

The pair combined traditional brewing methods with a blending of barley malt, hops, yeast, rice, and water to make Budweiser. The full story can be found on the Encyclopedia of World Biography.

Anheuser-Busch will feature four of its beer brands, bringing back last year's advertisers Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Super Bowl newcomer – Busch.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show.

