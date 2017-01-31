Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Nintendo is set to release its second smartphone game, Fire Emblem: Heroes on Thursday, but that isn't the one that has been highly anticipated. Many fans have been hoping for the third title, Animal Crossing. Previously, the game was scheduled for release during the 2017 financial year, but that isn't the case anymore. Now, fans will have to wait for the next financial year, sometime between April 2017 and March 2018.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

This news was announced alongside third-quarter earnings, which showed a net profit of about $569 million off the back of the $1.5 billion in revenue. Pokemon Sun and Moon was the biggest driver of sales for the company, moving nearly 15 million units. Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS sold over 2 million copies. Super Mario Run for iOS, the other big release of the year, hasn't announced exact figures yet, but there were tens of millions of people who downloaded the game within the first week. Those who enjoyed it had to pay $9.99 for the full version.

For the year ahead, Nintendo is focusing on the impending launch of the Nintendo Switch on March 3, 2017.

The Wii U is about as dead as you'd expect it to be after selling just 760,000 units - the worst holiday season ever for Nintendo, according to insider reports and The Verge.

Nintendo is hoping for the Switch to be a hit, and so far it has proven to be a hot item for many people, growing in price exponentially for just the confirmed preorder on websites like eBay.