 
 

First Private International Space Station To Launch In 2020

The first Axiom module (lower right, with body-mounted solar panels) would be coupled to the International Space Station (ISS). This module would use one port when docked to the ISS but will provide three additional ports. Credit: Axiom Space
 

Axiom plans to build world’s first private international commercial space station

World’s first private international commercial space station is under process. The station would serve both private and sovereign astronauts. The builders of the station want to extend the landscape of low earth orbit to develop a historic shift in the space flight with humans.

Axiom international commercial station will be available to different organizations, nations and individuals who will support each other to explore the space, said Axiom official.

The company is making plans to build this private ISS, said Amir Blachman, vice president of strategic development for Houston-based Axiom Space.

The place will provide a spot to astronauts, and government agency to do research. Manufacturing and testing the space exploration system. The station will help grow the tourism business for space.

Amir said that the company is negotiating with customers including the astronauts. The company is communicating with 20 countries to discuss the details about the manufacturing and research process.

The purpose of reaching to different customers is to get revenues for the project in 2017. Two funding rounds will complete this year after which the construction will begin, said Blachman. He also said that we are working fast, because there is a big demand for a private space station.

NASA is spending more than$ 300 million in a year on ISS. Axiom recently joined a California based company that created 3D printed products on board the ISS.

The partnership will help evaluate the logistics of in-space manufacturing to find best qualities that should be the in-space factory in terms of equipment, utilities power and thermal management, said Axiom representatives.

The manufacturing process will develop high quality products that will benefit the materials, communications, and biomedical industries on the earth, stated Axiom Space President and CEO Michael Suffredini, a former NASA ISS program manager.

The ISS is funded till 2024 and NASA hopes that the ISS life will extend till 2028.Axiom official assume that they would be able to de-orbit the ISS in 2024 that would require additional cost.

Currently, $7.5 million are spent every day on the ISS for astronauts. Axiom plans to launch its first flight in 2019. The training will start this year and it would be similar to NASA’s training. The astronauts would be able to use all space related elements after the training.

