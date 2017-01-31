Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump's Muslim Ban Crazy

Former California Governor and action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger had some "terminating" words about President Trump's Muslim ban. He calls the Muslim ban as badly vetted and crazy.

“I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly. If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way… I know what he's trying to accomplish — his fear about people coming in from other places, causing harm to the country. There is another way to going about it to do it the right way and accomplish all of the goals. I think they were hasty with it,” Schwarzenegger told Extra's Mario Lopez.

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship… I was in that position… It's crazy, it's crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there, ” he continued in the interview you can watch below.

The immigration ban hits close to home for Schwarzenegger who lives the American dream. He came from the small country of Austria to America and built his career on top of his successes as bodybuilder. After a huge career as action hero in such iconic movies like Terminator and Total Recall, the Republican went into politics and became the governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Now he is back at making movies. He definitely would run for President if there would be not the birth in America requirement.

Schwarzenegger took over for Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice, but that did not make him hold back with criticism of Trump's actions.