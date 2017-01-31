 
 

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws To Give Tyres Extra Grip In Snow

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 9:23am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow
Credit: MailOnline Video Screenshot
 

New device developed by Czech engineer can control car tyres’ grip in snow with remote controlled CLAWS

New invention recently appeared that can solve the drivers’ problem to drive in the snow without placing snow chains and spikes in the tyres. The inventor named peter gross a Czech engineer developed a dome shaped device that can fit over the hubcap of the car.

The inventor explained that,when deployed by the driver from the distance, the dome shaped device flicks out the claws and provides more grip in the ice and snow by grabbing the tyre.

The inventor also claimed thati t’s easy to handle the device, because it weighs only 6 kg, or 13 lbs. He also made a promotional video of the device that shows the device is operating well as its well fitted to the test car’s tyres.

The inventor got inspired by drivers’ problem to handle their cars in snow. Mr. Gross wanted to fix snow spikes on his car when he was suited in his business dress.

He was really annoyed when he had to fix the snow spikes on a messy road wearing his business dress. So,the event forced him to invent a new device for the drivers to make their lives better in snow.

Drivers can use the device on 15 to 18 inches wheels and the device is certified for countries like US Europe and Canada.  Mr. Gross has not yet announced the device name and its commercial launch date or the price.

According to MailOnline, a critic says that the device may work in Czech winters, but perhaps won’t work further to the east. He also said that with the device we won’t be able to increase the car’s speed. But, if the device gets successful, the invention will give benefit to millions of drivers.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

