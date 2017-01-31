Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

The final trailer for Beauty and the Beast live feature movie has been released by Disney Studios. Featuring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast and Luke Evans as Gaston; the trailer of the movie is full of scenes that we saw in 1991 and look just as iconic and wonderful.

The trailer starts with anBelle played by Emma Watson going out of the house. We hear Maurice played by Kevin Kline; “My Dear Belle,” he says and she smiles at her father. He goes on to tell her that she is way ahead of her time. We see her reading a book and teaching a young girl how to read. We see her walking in the village.

Her father tells her that it is a small village. We see Gaston expressing to himself in a mirror that he is the most gorgeous thing he’d ever seen and no one deserved him. Maurice tells her that it is small minded as well and we see Belle moving away from Gaston, looking disgusted. Maurice tells her that small also means safe.

We then see Maurice wandering into the garden of the castle where the Beast holds him captive for being a thief. Belle comes looking for her father and is scared by the Beast. She however offers herself in exchange telling her father that she will escape. She then meets everyone else including Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, Chip etc.

She then sees the flowers and enquires what will happen if the last petal falls. They tell her that if it falls, the Beast will remain a Beast and they all will remain as they are as well. Beast screams at her for touching the flower case and tells her to go. She flees on horseback but attacked by wolves. Beast saves her but we see him getting injured and after a moment’s contemplation, Belle turns back and tells him that he would have to help her by standing up.

We see Belle tending to him and Lumiere tells Beast that he must finally learn to love. Beast takes Belle to the library and she asks him if he had read all the books. He says that he had not because some of them were in Greek.

In the background we can hear the title song and Belle and Beast sharing some iconic moments including the dance in the ballroom, Gaston and Lefou dancing in the bar, Lumiere singing, Belle playing in the wild, Gaston gathering the villagers to kill the Beast. At the end, Belle and Beast look at each other.

It is a beautiful reminder yet brings an expectation of something new. The movie is set to hit theatres on March, 17th.