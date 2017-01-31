 
 

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

This is a floating solar still prototype that researchers used for some of experiments. Credit: University at Buffalo.
It looks like a couple of thinkers have created the most efficient solar water distillation device.

There is the phenomenon of Bear Grylls which convert dirty water into pure sparkling water with nothing more than some sunlight and a plastic apparatus.

Academics have inserted a third element in this device. This is a carbon-dipped paper. This apparently allows the conversion of filthy water and salt water into the purest water possible.

It is a wonder to behold and impressive proof of the power of science and technology to overcome the odds stacked against humanity.  

In areas where water cannot be found in a pure state and also in conditions of disaster, such an instrument of water-filtering may fulfill a critical role.

The global village is already beginning to feel the pinch as far as water shortages are concerned. So this is the ideal solution to this problem which is looming on the horizon.

It is being said that just like the oil wars going on today, the future wars will be regarding water. Yet thanks to this inexpensive device, such a doomsday scenario could be averted. 

Solar energy is used to evaporate the dirty water and thus crystal clear sparkling water that is pure to the core is left behind. Also heat loss is minimized via this procedure. It is actually more of a solar still. Termed a solar vapor generator, it cleans and removes the salts from water by employing sunlight.

The evaporated water is collected in a separate container. The salt and dirty sludge is left behind in the original container. The only difference is that the new solar still that has been created is as small as a mini-fridge. 

Made of polystyrene foam and paper, with tiny pores in it, that has a carbon base, this mini-still works in a smooth and suave manner. It is both economical and very efficacious. This still can churn out 3 to 10 liters of water a day.

This is quite an advancement over the stills of the past. The commercial prospects for this still are myriad in their nature. It is ideal for small-scale communities in backward areas of the global village.

This study got published online in the journal Global Challenges.

