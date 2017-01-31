 
 

Ben Affleck Steps Down As The Director Of The Batman Movie

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 10:15am CST

 

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie
Credit: Getty Images
  • Ben Affleck Not Directing of The Batman Solo Movie
 

Ben Affleck has announced that he is stepping down as the director of the upcoming The Batman movie in order to play the character completely

Since the solo Batman movie was announced last year, it slowly developed as a one man show around the actor playing the character, Ben Affleck. He played the Caped Crusader in Batman vs. Superman in 2016, he is set to appear as Batman again in Justice League, he developed the script with Geoff Johns, he was also announced as the director of the movie.

After the release of Justice League, it will be one of the biggest DC movies that fans will be looking forward to. For some time now, there were rumors that Ben Affleck may not be actually directing The Batman movie after all. Some of those rumors were founded on the Affleck’s latest movie Live by Night which did not do well at the box office.

The rumors were confirmed by Ben Affleck and Warner Bros. together that he will not be directing The Batman movie but for very different reasons.

Ben said in an official statement, “There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Warner Bros. were also very supportive of Ben’s decision saying that they were supportive of Ben’s decision and they were going to work together to bring the best movie for the audience.

The studios and the director are currently looking for a director who can fit in and deliver on making the Batman movie one of the best ones in the DC Universe.

