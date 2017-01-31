 
 

Chimpanzees Can Murder And Eat Their Dictators

  • Chimpanzees known to Kill and become Cannibals when Dictated to by Seniors
 

Chimpanzees have been known to kill and become cannibals when they are dictated to in a high-handed manner by their seniors.

Researchers found that great apes tend to repeatedly hit, cold-bloodedly kill and then eat the meat of a chimp that has been the alpha male of the pack. This sort of berserk behavior marks an inherent instability in the chimp world.

The animal experts had been tracking a group of chimps in Senegal since the year 2001. A male of the species that had been named Foudouko had been brutally killed by members its own kind. This had happened after this alpha male had returned to bully its own group.

Surprisingly, it was murdered by a female chimp which then went on to eat its flesh. This barbaric act shows that chimps form groups that then perpetrate lethal violence against one or more members that they all gang up on. Invariably it is the one member that is dictating to the rest of the members of the group. 

The author of the study, published in the International Journal of Primatology, discovered that Foudouko was being tyrannical in his actions and behavior. Foudouko had a beta male as his lackey and he was named Mamadou.

The hierarchy that got formed was into a specific form of bonding called “pant grunting”. However, a few years afterwards, Mamadou sustained a series of wounds that left him disabled. Thus he left the group and Foudouko remained as the sole dictator and “king of his castle”.

However soon, Foudouko began to be disliked and shunned by the rest of the members of his group. As the young males in the group grew up, they started challenging his authority. 

He sustained a number of injuries over time as the young males began to retaliate. Finally, in 2013, Foudouko was found dead as a door-nail. Yet even after his death, his group members kept on mutilating his corpse, according to Inverse.

Some of them even took to eating the rotting meat that was all that was left of Foudouko. Alpha males are in a precarious position since they have to remain the dominant members in their groups.

As the saying goes, uneasy is the head that wears the crown. It is a pain in the neck to maintain all that authority. The slightest gap or chink in the armour of dominance could cause one to be killed or even cannibalized upon. The offshoots of this research may point in the direction of why human beings kill. 

