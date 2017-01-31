Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is the to-be icon of the brand, while LG’s flagship smartphone is set to be the LG G6. Samsung and LG have battled almost every aspect of their new flagship models. None of either has backed down from getting a plus over the other on any grounds. Most prominent competition these two companies have been in is the specifications tab of their flagship smartphones.

And Samsung may clearly has won over a couple of such battles. For starters, the screen size of both, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 will be about the same with minor difference. But a difference is a difference and Samsung won that race with their rumored 5.8-inch display panel while LG stood at 5.7-inch display panel size.

Samsung also may have taken over the race on performance as the Galaxy S8 will feature the new SnapDragon 835 chipsets. Samsung reportedly bought the whole lot of SD835s, being the only owner of the new chipset. LG had no option but to suffice with the SD821 chipsets for their G6. Samsung has been relentless this time around and rumors suggest that Samsung will also trump over LG with screen resolutions.

LG’s press release stated that G6 will be featuring an aspect ratio of 2:1, with 2880x1440 pixel resolution. The new 18:9 (or 2:1) ratio shows that smartphone manufacturers are getting offboard with the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have a 2960x1440 pixel resolution and the news is becoming increasingly concrete by the passage of time.

2960x1440 means that Galaxy S8 will have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, a slightly larger that LG’s 18:9 aspect ratio. Although the differentiating factors may not have a play in the equation. With Samsung’s marketing budget rumored for Galaxy S8, the only matter to discuss will be “whether to buy an S8 or an S8 Plus?” LG G6 is set to be unveiled on 26th of February and will be available in March. Samsung’s S8 unpacked event is on 29th of March in New York, while they roll out to the stores on 21st of April.