Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Grammys are considered the Oscars of the music industry. The Grammys celebrate the best in music every year but this year is going to be a little different. The ceremony which is set to take place on 12th February and hosted by James Corden is not going to be attended by some of it’s big nominees of the night.

Justin Bieber, nominated in four categories this year is planning to have other commitment on the day of the show. Drake who has eight nominations this year is also planning to be a no-show this year. Multi Grammy winner Kanye West who has been nominated for eight categories is not going to be attending the Grammy either, according to TMZ.

The stars are reportedly following Frank Ocean’s lead in boycotting the Grammys for a very core reason. Ocean’s album Blonde, which is considered one of the best albums of last year, did not even submit it for Grammy consideration. The 29 years old singer said that the Grammy was an award system which was stuck back in time.

It did not recognize or reward the new and upcoming talent, especially black artists. His feelings were resonated by Kanye who said that even though he had been nominated and won multiple Grammys, he had never won while being nominated against a white person which goes to show where the priorities of the Grammy awards are.

These star called out the Grammys for being irrelevant. They said that in the world of today’s music, the Grammy’s judging standards were still old and have become irrelevant overtime. Given that irrelevance, these stars would rather spend their time on something that is deserving of their time.