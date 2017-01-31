Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

After Matt Smith announced that he was leaving Doctor Who in 2013, Peter Capaldi took over as the time traveling, reality bending, and universe roaming Doctor Who and brought his own twist on the character. After that, the fans became familiar and fond of the 12th Doctor Who with his quirkiness and smartness.

It was sad to hear Peter Capaldi announce during his interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 on Monday that he was thinking about leaving the show. He said that 'I feel it’s time to move on.

One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.” The 58 years old actor also sang praises of the show and everyone in it.

He said, 'From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.'

It’s just fuel to fire because show runner Steven Moffat also announced that he will be leaving the show after being on it for ten seasons. He also thanked the crew and cast especially Peter Capaldi for playing the Doctor so brilliantly.

Peter’s announcement came as a surprise to many because prior to Christmas he had said during an interview that he was not going to leave the show ever. He had said that he was happy and content playing the character.

Steven Moffat’s departure from the show was also the cue to rumors about Capaldi leaving the show as well. Moffat’s successor Chris Chibnall is now rumored to have his own pick of the new Time Lord.

For now, we can only look forward to the new season that will feature Capaldi in the iconic role one more time and also film the iconic departure of his version of Doctor Who as per tradition.