 
 

Peter Capaldi Is Leaving Doctor Who

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 11:17am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who
Credit: Getty Images
 

Peter Capaldi announced during an interview that he will leave the coveted show and character after at the end of the upcoming season

After Matt Smith announced that he was leaving Doctor Who in 2013, Peter Capaldi took over as the time traveling, reality bending, and universe roaming Doctor Who and brought his own twist on the character. After that, the fans became familiar and fond of the 12th Doctor Who with his quirkiness and smartness.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

It was sad to hear Peter Capaldi announce during his interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 on Monday that he was thinking about leaving the show. He said that 'I feel it’s time to move on.

One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.” The 58 years old actor also sang praises of the show and everyone in it.

He said, 'From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.'

It’s just fuel to fire because show runner Steven Moffat also announced that he will be leaving the show after being on it for ten seasons. He also thanked the crew and cast especially Peter Capaldi for playing the Doctor so brilliantly.

Peter’s announcement came as a surprise to many because prior to Christmas he had said during an interview that he was not going to leave the show ever. He had said that he was happy and content playing the character.

Steven Moffat’s departure from the show was also the cue to rumors about Capaldi leaving the show as well. Moffat’s successor Chris Chibnall is now rumored to have his own pick of the new Time Lord.

For now, we can only look forward to the new season that will feature Capaldi in the iconic role one more time and also film the iconic departure of his version of Doctor Who as per tradition.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

6 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

7 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

8 hours ago

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won&#039;t Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won't Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

1 day ago, 10:07am CST

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

3 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

11 minutes ago

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

12 minutes ago

Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

42 minutes ago

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie

1 hour ago

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

1 hour ago

Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

1 hour ago

Scientists Identify the Origin of Cosmic Dust That Formed our Planets

Scientists Identify the Origin of Cosmic Dust That Formed our Planets

1 hour ago

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

1 hour ago

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

2 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban Crazy

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump's Muslim Ban Crazy

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Celebrity News

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

6 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

7 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

8 hours ago

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won&#039;t Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won't Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

1 day ago, 10:07am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

3 minutes ago

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

6 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

11 minutes ago

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

12 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook