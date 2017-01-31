Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Luca Todesco’s jailbreak application Yalu102 is a godsend for iPhone enthusiasts. Just after a few days of the release of Yalu102, Luca Todesco released the Beta 6 version which, among other major upgrades, now also includes support for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s and most of the 64-bit based iPads by Apple.

Yalu102 was released initially which supported iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and iPad Pro tablets. With the release of iOS 10.2 jailbreak Yalu102 Beta 6, the application allows jailbreak for all the 64-bit based iPad and iPhone models except a few of the latest ones. Fore mentioned models include iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad mini 4 models and iPad Air 2. iOS 10.2.1 is released and iOS 10.3 is under the beta testing phase as of now.

In case you are considering jailbreak, it would be a nice move to downgrade your firmware to iOS 10.2 as Apple may announce the closure of signing iOS 10.2 versions soon. Experts suggest that you also take the time to save SHSH2 blobs for iOS 10.2, this will allow you to downgrade from any version to iOS 10.2 even after the signing of iOS 10.2 is called off by Apple.

Yalu102’s latest release still lacks support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus model. Although you can jailbreak you iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus after downgrading to iOS 10.1.1 version. Mach_Portal and Yalu jailbreak can help you with that. More updates are anticipated by Luca Todesco, in which case we might get added support for jailbreaking iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on iOS 10.2 version.

Update: Yalu 102 beta 7 is released with support of iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4. Sadly Apple has stopped signing iOS 10.2. Here is How to Jailbreak iOS 10.2 via Yalu 102.