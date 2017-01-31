 
 

Yalu102 Beta 7 Released With Added Support For IPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s And More

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 11:22am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more
 

Luca Todesco’s jailbreak application Yalu102 is a godsend for iPhone enthusiasts. Just after a few days of the release of Yalu102, Luca Todesco released the Beta 6 version which, among other major upgrades, now also includes support for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s and most of the 64-bit based iPads by Apple.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Yalu102 was released initially which supported iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and iPad Pro tablets. With the release of iOS 10.2 jailbreak Yalu102 Beta 6, the application allows jailbreak for all the 64-bit based iPad and iPhone models except a few of the latest ones. Fore mentioned models include iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad mini 4 models and iPad Air 2. iOS 10.2.1 is released and iOS 10.3 is under the beta testing phase as of now.

In case you are considering jailbreak, it would be a nice move to downgrade your firmware to iOS 10.2 as Apple may announce the closure of signing iOS 10.2 versions soon. Experts suggest that you also take the time to save SHSH2 blobs for iOS 10.2, this will allow you to downgrade from any version to iOS 10.2 even after the signing of iOS 10.2 is called off by Apple.

Yalu102’s latest release still lacks support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus model. Although you can jailbreak you iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus after downgrading to iOS 10.1.1 version. Mach_Portal and Yalu jailbreak can help you with that. More updates are anticipated by Luca Todesco, in which case we might get added support for jailbreaking iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on iOS 10.2 version.

Update: Yalu 102 beta 7 is released with support of iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4. Sadly Apple has stopped signing iOS 10.2. Here is How to Jailbreak iOS 10.2 via Yalu 102.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

11 hours ago

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

1 day ago, 12:00pm CST

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

4 days ago, 10:50am CST

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

4 days ago, 10:11am CST

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

4 minutes ago

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

7 minutes ago

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

11 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

16 minutes ago

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

17 minutes ago

Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

47 minutes ago

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie

1 hour ago

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

1 hour ago

Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

1 hour ago

Scientists Identify the Origin of Cosmic Dust That Formed our Planets

Scientists Identify the Origin of Cosmic Dust That Formed our Planets

1 hour ago

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Apple

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

11 hours ago

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

1 day ago, 12:00pm CST

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

4 days ago, 10:50am CST

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

4 days ago, 10:11am CST

More Apple Stories



Latest News

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

4 minutes ago

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

7 minutes ago

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

11 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

16 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook