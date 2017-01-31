Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

The faulty Takata Air bags have become a big problem for almost all the car makers. The air bags are prone to burst and extract shrapnel that can cause injury during an accident leading to deaths as well.

It was noticed that the air bags had faulty parts that corroded when the car was subjected to harsh environmental or temperature conditions. This led the car makers to recall the cars in order to replace the airbags with new ones which will be safe for both passengers and drivers.

According tot the new recall notice, Volkswagen is going to recall nearly as much as 600,000 vehicles in the United States over this faulty air bags issue. The prominent thing about this recall is that it will include the recall of Audi as well. The number of recalled Audis is equal to almost 234,000 units which are made from year 2011 to 2017.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not shared any occurrence of fatalities including these airbag faults. The US recall came after the incidents were seen in China and Israel in year 2016. These incidents involved bursting of air bags and release of dangerous shrapnel.

All the cars will be required to be taken to their respective dealership. The dealerships will make sure that all the faulty parts of the cars are being replaced free of cost in the recall.

The models that are affected in this recall include the Audi models made in year 2011 to 2017. Most of these include the famous A5 models of Audi. Other than that, Audi A4, A5, Q7 and Q5 will be recalled as well.