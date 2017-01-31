Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson To Make Acting Debut On Fox’s Star

Paris Jackson has been doing well lately. After spending some tough years after her father Michael Jackson’s death; struggling with drugs and suicide attempts. She got her act together after a rehab round and she has been investing her time in modelling.

She is a well-known face in the modelling world currently. She was also in some recent tabloids where she backlashed at Ralph Fiennes mimicry of Michael Jackson which she called vomit inducing. She was also called out for saying that she was concerned for Justin Bieber.

As reported by THR, she had been pursuing Lee Daniel’s for a role in his new female musical themed show Star. The series is about three young aspiring singers in Atlanta hoping to make it big in the music industry.

The young model was finally signed on to play the role of a social media person who manages a photoshoot of the girls and goads them into pushing the boundaries. She will be appearing in one of the upcoming episodes.

The show features Judy Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady in lead roles. Also being featured in the show are Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Tyrese Gibson with Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell.

This is going to be Paris’ acting debut. We have already seen some musical stars and guest stars being featured on the show. It is going to be exciting to see Paris’ role and her interaction with the girls. Her character seems like she will hit it off with Star but we have seen Alexandra and Simone being unpredictable sometimes as well.