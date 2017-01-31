 
 

Ford Raises Its Voice Against The Trump Travel Ban

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 11:42am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Ford Raises its Voice Against the Trump Travel Ban
Credit: Getty Images
 

Ford shared its strong stand against Trump’s refugee travel ban

Ford Motor Co. has come out strongly against the stance of Trump government travel ban. According to a joint statement which was released by chairman Bill Ford Jr. and CEO Mark Fields said that the company Ford Motor Co. is known for its respect that is directed towards people of diversity.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

He said that they are proud of their rich diversity and there are a lot of people from all groups who work here at home and companies abroad as well. This is the reason that they will not be supporting this kind of policy that will actually allow the ban of people to travel in US.

This statement was officially sent to the Ford employees and was posted online as well. The company officials also said that they were currently unaware of any employee that was affected due to the travel ban. The travel ban restricts entry of people in United States from Seven Muslim countries.

According to the statement of CEO of Ford, they will continue working in order to ensure safe passes and well being of employees. The company also told that they respect the values and cultural differences of people in the workplace making it a diverse place to work in for everyone.

According to the Trump organization, the new order is implemented to ensure security of citizens of US. However this ban has given rise to outrage and disappointment from the people all over the world.

The ban made a lot of people to be stranded on airports who were about to enter the country. Now the Justice Department of US has declared that this kind of ban is illegal but Trump administration is persistent to make it continue.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

17 minutes ago

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

2 hours ago

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

9 hours ago

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

23 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

Michael Jackson&#039;s Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

7 minutes ago

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

20 minutes ago

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

24 minutes ago

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

27 minutes ago

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

31 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

36 minutes ago

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

37 minutes ago

Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

1 hour ago

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie

Ben Affleck Steps Down as the Director of The Batman Movie

1 hour ago

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

Academics Build Ultimate Solar-Powered Water Purifier

1 hour ago

Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

Watch Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Cars & Vehicles

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

17 minutes ago

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

Inventor Creates Remote-Controlled Claws to Give Tyres Extra Grip in Snow

2 hours ago

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied

9 hours ago

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

23 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Michael Jackson&#039;s Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

7 minutes ago

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

17 minutes ago

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

20 minutes ago

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook