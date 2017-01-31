Ford Raises its Voice Against the Trump Travel Ban

Ford Motor Co. has come out strongly against the stance of Trump government travel ban. According to a joint statement which was released by chairman Bill Ford Jr. and CEO Mark Fields said that the company Ford Motor Co. is known for its respect that is directed towards people of diversity.

He said that they are proud of their rich diversity and there are a lot of people from all groups who work here at home and companies abroad as well. This is the reason that they will not be supporting this kind of policy that will actually allow the ban of people to travel in US.

This statement was officially sent to the Ford employees and was posted online as well. The company officials also said that they were currently unaware of any employee that was affected due to the travel ban. The travel ban restricts entry of people in United States from Seven Muslim countries.

According to the statement of CEO of Ford, they will continue working in order to ensure safe passes and well being of employees. The company also told that they respect the values and cultural differences of people in the workplace making it a diverse place to work in for everyone.

According to the Trump organization, the new order is implemented to ensure security of citizens of US. However this ban has given rise to outrage and disappointment from the people all over the world.

The ban made a lot of people to be stranded on airports who were about to enter the country. Now the Justice Department of US has declared that this kind of ban is illegal but Trump administration is persistent to make it continue.