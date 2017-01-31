 
 

Lyft Will Now Book Rides For You Using Your Calendar

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 1:03pm CST

 

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your calendar
  • Lyft is following the footsteps of Uber
 

Lyft will now book rides according to your schedule by considering your calendar updates

Uber just launched a new feature a few days ago that integrated the features of your calendar in order to book the new rides for you. This feature simplifies the hustle of booking the rides beforehand and gives and ease to not worry about it.

Now Lyft has gone with the same kind of feature for its customers as well. The company has recently launched its own calendar synchronization feature that allows you to be picked on your destined time from a destined lace just by coordinating with your calendar updates.

You will just have to book your pickup and drop-off details in app’s calendar. The app will make an appointment ahead of the time when it is actually scheduled on the calendar saving your time and energy to book one.

The application will work for both android and iOS domains. You will have to use your native calendar app. This will allow you to hail cab anywhere, anytime you want regularly without needing to update the system again and again.

Lyft has also teased another feature for its customers. Now it will have the ability to save your favorite spots too. Among the stops of Home and Office, now the passengers will be able to save their favorite places as well.

This will allow you to enter the place just by selecting it from the list, instead of typing the whole address in the app. The company hasn’t revealed that when this feature will be officially available but we are hoping to see it soon in the near future. Lyft has become one of the top most cab hailing service in the west after Uber.

