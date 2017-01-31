 
 

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record For Quarter Mile Run

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 1:08pm CST | in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla’s flagship model achieves the feat of quarter mile run in 10.78 seconds

Tesla released it Model S P100D in August 2016. The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk had said earlier on that this car is the fastest production model by company.

Tesla’s Model S P100D has the ability to achieve 0-60mph in mere 2.5 seconds and the car just proved that it has the ability to achieve quarter mile in mere 10.78 seconds which is immensely impressive and simply a world record to look for.

Elon Musk who is known as the geek who goes for upgradation and speed in his cars made sure that the Model P100D gets the raise in speed which is deserves. The new Model S P100D is simply something that is made up of your imagination when you talk about speed.

The new model of Model S P100D is now offered with Ludicrous+ Mode as well which can take the car from 0-60 in mere 2.4 seconds.

The more enthusiastic thing is that Elon T Musk just shared a tweet which stated that without ludicrous mode, the Model S P100D might be able to get 0-60mph in 2.34 seconds as well. Well, if this happens, it will be a great deal for sure as well.

Recently Drag Times (via BGR) took a few car models out for a spin and tested the ability of a few P100D models. The team made sure that the cars go through a performance which was never tested on any platform.

This is the reason they ran the cars on the track at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida. The Drag Times, later on published officially that the ¼ mile time for Model S P100D was mere 10.72 seconds which is a great feat to achieve.

