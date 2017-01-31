Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

As the thick of winter hits, it is soon time for people to stay inside at night to binge-watch some of their favorite shows. This is why you might notice that Netflix tends to add more shows during the colder months. In February 2017, Netflix is adding quite a few shows that are binge-worthy as well as taking away some that had quickly faded from view.
This year, there are quite a few notable titles being added to the library, including a movie called Paris is Burning, which documents that drag ball scene in New York City in the 1980s. Interestingly enough, there are also quite a few comedies coming to the streaming service as well.
Coming to Netflix in February 2017
February 1, 2017
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride
Eleven P.M.
Finding Dory
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold
February 2, 2017
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
February 3, 2017
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)
Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)
Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix original)
February 4, 2017
Superbad
February 5, 2017
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It
Los herederos
February 6, 2017
Girls Lost
Me, Myself and Her
February 7, 2017
Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix original)
February 8, 2017
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
February 10, 2017
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)
February 11, 2017
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than The World (Netflix original)
February 12, 2017
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13, 2017
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14, 2017
Girlfriend's Day (Netflix original)
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4 (Netflix original)
White Nights (Netflix original)
February 15, 2017
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
February 16, 2017
Milk (2008)
Sundown
February 17, 2017
Chef's Table: Season 3 (Netflix original)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix original)
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix original)
February 19, 2017
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
February 23, 2017
Sausage Party
February 24, 2017
I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)
Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix original)
February 26, 2017
Night Will Fall
February 27, 2017
Brazilian Western
February 28, 2017
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)
Leaving Netflix in February 2017:
February 1, 2017
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7, 2017
Justin Bieber's Believe
February 12, 2017
Grounded for Life: Season 1-5
February 13, 2017
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
February 15, 2017
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16, 2017
Santa Claws
Somewhere
February 17, 2017
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19, 2017
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28, 2017
Clueless