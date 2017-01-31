Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

 
 

As the thick of winter hits, it is soon time for people to stay inside at night to binge-watch some of their favorite shows. This is why you might notice that Netflix tends to add more shows during the colder months. In February 2017, Netflix is adding quite a few shows that are binge-worthy as well as taking away some that had quickly faded from view.

This year, there are quite a few notable titles being added to the library, including a movie called Paris is Burning, which documents that drag ball scene in New York City in the 1980s. Interestingly enough, there are also quite a few comedies coming to the streaming service as well.

Coming to Netflix in February 2017

February 1, 2017

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride

Eleven P.M. 

Finding Dory

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

February 2, 2017

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

February 3, 2017

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)

Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix original)

February 4, 2017

Superbad

February 5, 2017

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It

Los herederos

February 6, 2017

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

February 7, 2017

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix original)

February 8, 2017

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10, 2017

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)

February 11, 2017

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than The World (Netflix original)

February 12, 2017

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13, 2017

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14, 2017

Girlfriend's Day (Netflix original)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 (Netflix original)

White Nights (Netflix original)

February 15, 2017

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16, 2017

Milk (2008)

Sundown

February 17, 2017

Chef's Table: Season 3 (Netflix original)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix original)

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix original)

February 19, 2017

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

February 23, 2017

Sausage Party 

February 24, 2017

I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix original)

February 26, 2017

Night Will Fall

February 27, 2017

Brazilian Western

February 28, 2017

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)

 

Leaving Netflix in February 2017:

February 1, 2017

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7, 2017

Justin Bieber's Believe

February 12, 2017

Grounded for Life: Season 1-5

February 13, 2017

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

February 15, 2017

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16, 2017

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17, 2017

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19, 2017

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28, 2017

Clueless

