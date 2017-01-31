 
 

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied
2019 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Spy Shot via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien via MotorAuthority
  • Here are the Spy Shots of Chevrolet Corvette C8
 

The car looks nothing but a sporty monster!

There were rumors of a Chevrolet Corvette C8 in production from a long time and it looks like that we have gotten a valid proof to put a stamp on it. The prototype of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8 was spotted while being tested in a thick snowy path.

The spy shots that we are sharing with you shows the mid-engine model prototype being tested with that of a ZR1 range topper. This mid-engine model is supposed to be the next generation Chevrolet Corvette C8 which will be launched in the 2018 Detroit auto show.

This means that there are chances that it will arrive somewhere in the mid of 2019 in markets. This also means that the C7 model will have a relatively shorter lifespan.

The reason for its short life span is that the company had started working on C7 for a long time but after GM went bankrupt in 2009, the development of the car could not be proceed. This is the reason that it will be hard for the smaller limit of time.

The spotted car was heavily camouflaged but we were able to make out a number of things. The C8 is definitely going to be smaller in size then that of C7.

The vertical door lifting won’t be provided in this model. It has been given a wider and lower stance. According to MotorAuthority, the designers of this car will be adding a glass sheet in the middle to showcase its engine underneath.

The car is supposed to use C7’s aluminum frame rather than a new one. This means that it won’t be a very pricey car as well. It is also being said that there will be an option of a LT5 engine and a plug-in hybrid option for this car.

